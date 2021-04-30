SHOCK 17 NEW CLUSTERS DETECTED – ANOTHER 4 MORE FROM EDUCATION SECTOR – WHEN WILL BERSATU’S EDUCATION MINISTER START USING HIS COMMON SENSE & SHIFT YOUNGER CHILDREN TO ONLINE LEARNING BEFORE PANDEMIC ENTRENCHES & SPREADS DEEPER INTO THE POPULATION?

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected 17 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a statement, he said the workplace and community each had five clusters, and another four were linked to schools. The remaining clusters were each linked to a high-risk group, religious gathering and detention centre.

Five clusters were detected in Sarawak, two each in Selangor, Penang and Johor, while Perak, Kelantan, Melaka, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur each had one cluster.

Clusters that recorded the most cases today were the Jalan Dataran (88), Perusahaan Baru Dua (81) and Pintu Air Relau (65) clusters.

The new clusters are:

Sarawak

Nanga Tajam – a community cluster involving Selangau and Sibu. The index case tested positive on April 26 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The name of the cluster refers to Nanga Tajam, Batang Oya in Selangau, where the virus is reported to have spread. 104 people were screened, 34 tested positive.

Sungai Ranan – a community cluster in Kanowit. The index case tested positive on April 10 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The name of the cluster refers to Sungai Ranan, where the virus is reported to have spread. 191 people were screened, 31 tested positive.

Sungai Ngungun – a community cluster in Kanowit. The index case tested positive on April 12 during a screening before receiving treatment. The name of the cluster refers to Sungai Ngungun, where the virus is reported to have spread. 65 people were screened, 27 tested positive.

Air Padang – a workplace cluster involving Miri and Kuching. The index case tested positive on April 10 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves workers at a public administration centre in Jalan Padang, Miri. 203 people were screened, 19 tested positive.

Jalan Agama – an educational institution cluster in Miri. The index case tested positive on April 17 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves staff and students at a school in Jalan Agam, Lutong. 95 people were screened, 38 tested positive.

Selangor

Jalan Taming Dua – a workplace cluster in Hulu Langat. Positive cases were reported on April 24 after a targeted screening of workers at a factory in Jalan Taming 2, Taman Taming Jaya, Balakong. 264 people were screened, 12 tested positive.

Jalan Wau – an education institution cluster involving Petaling and Sepang. The index case tested positive on April 13 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves staff and students at a school in Jalan Wau 11/1, Seksyen 11, Shah Alam. 356 people were screened, 37 tested positive.

Johor

Pagar Rimba – a cluster involving a detention centre in Johor Bahru. Positive cases were reported on April 30 through a screening. The cluster involves detainees in Jalan Rimba, Bandar Seri Alam. 36 people were screened, 12 tested positive.

Jalan Sultanah – a cluster involving a religious gathering in Kluang. The index case tested positive on April 23 after a screening of symptomatic persons. The name of the cluster refers to Jalan Sultanah, where the virus is reported to have spread. 106 people were screened, 22 tested positive.

Penang

Perusahaan Baru Dua – a workplace cluster involving Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Selatan and Timur Laut. Positive cases were reported in April 17 after a targeted screening on workers at a factory in Lorong Perusahaan Baru 2, Kawasan Perusahaan Perai, Seberang Perai Tengah. 3,453 people were screened, 113 people tested positive.

Jalan Todak Satu construction site – a workplace cluster in Seberang Perai Tengah. Two index cases tested positive on April 16 through a pre-employment screening. The cluster involves construction workers at a site in Jalan Todak 1, Pusat Bandar Seberang Jaya. 61 people were screened, 23 tested positive.

Sabah

Kampung Bergosong – a community cluster in Tawau. The index case tested positive on April 23 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves a social gathering that took place on April 8. The name of the cluster refers to Kampung Bergosong, Pulau Sebatik, where the index case lives. 32 people were screened, 21 tested positive.

Melaka

Kampung Hilir Alor Gajah – a community cluster in Alor Gajah. The index case tested positive on April 20 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The name of the cluster refers to Kampung Hilir, Kuala Sungai Baru, where the index case lives. 528 people were screened, 18 tested positive.

Kelantan

Kemayang – a workplace cluster involving Bachok, Tumpat and Kota Bharu. The index case tested positive on April 27 during a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves workers at a premise in Kota Bharu. The name of the cluster refers to Kampung Kemayang, Bachok, where the virus is reported to have spread. 27 people were screened, 15 tested positive.

Perak

Chersonese – an educational institution cluster in Kerian. The index case tested positive on April 24 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves staff and students at a school in Ladang Chersonese, Kuala Krau. 212 people were screened, 17 tested positive.

Negeri Sembilan

Jalan Dataran – an educational institution cluster involving Seremban, Port Dickson, Jempol, Jelebu and Tampin. The index case tested positive on April 28 during a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves staff and students at a school in Jalan Dataran Sentral 3, Dataran Sentral in Seremban. 151 people were screened, 96 tested positive.

Kuala Lumpur

Taman Bukit Hijau – a cluster involving a high-risk group in Cheras. The index case tested positive on April 24 during a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involves staff and residents at an elderly care home in Taman Bukit Hijau. 28 people were screened, 11 tested positive.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said five clusters officially ended today. They are the Jalan Merak, Bandar Sri, Lorong Nibong, Industri Gunung Mas and Ladang Bukit clusters.

