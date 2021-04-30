DEAFENING SILENCE FROM OUT-OF-IDEAS MUHYIDDIN AS NEW COVID-19 CASES HIT NEAR THE 4,000 MARK – 22 RAMADAN BAZAARS ORDERED TO CLOSE – BUT WHAT ABOUT SCHOOLS ESPECIALLY IN SELANGOR & KL? WHY NO ACTION OR MUST THERE BE CHILD FATALITIES BEFORE HE REDUCES ONE OF THE BIGGEST SOURCES OF ACTIVE CLUSTERS DRIVING THE LATEST SPIKE?

Covid-19 (April 30): 3,788 new cases, patients needing ICU at all time high

The Health Ministry today reported 3,788 new Covid-19 cases with a record number of patients needing intensive care.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has exceeded the number of active cases when emergency was declared (Jan 11 – 25,554 active cases).

Malaysians accounted for 91.8 percent of new cases.

Active cases – 29,227

Patients in ICU – 328

Intubated – 161

States

New cases in the country have been growing steadily over the past two weeks.

Selangor (1,265 new cases) reported numbers that were nearly double the average during the 14 days prior.

Penang (250) breached the 200 mark for the first time since March 31.

There were no signs of new cases abating in Sarawak, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

As of yesterday, the R-naught for the entire country was 1.12. A R-naught of more than 1.00 meant the spread of Covid-19 is accelerating.

At a more micro-level, there are only four regions where the spread of Covid-19 is not increasing (R-naught less than 1.00) – Sabah, Labuan and Perlis.

Deaths

Another 14 people were reported to have died due to Covid-19. The national death toll has reached 1,506.

Selangor (6 deaths) reported the most deaths followed by Sarawak (5), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Johor (2).

Three victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The youngest victim was 33.

Details of the deceased are recorded in Malaysiakini’s Covid-19 tracker site. MKINI

Putrajaya orders 22 Ramadan bazaars to shut down from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA has instructed 22 Ramadan bazaars in seven states across the country to shut down effective tomorrow to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The affected bazaars affected are in Johor, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kedah.

Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan said they had received a report from the Hotspot Identification by Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) platform, which has detected threats of rising infections in those areas.

“This spread of infections is the result of contact tracing analysis carried out by the Ministry of Health through the MySejahtera application,” he said in a statement.

Zainal said the cooperation of all local and city councils in all the states are much needed to curb and control the spread of the virus.

Closure of Ramadan bazaars according to state:

1. Johor – Belatuk Taman Scientex (Pasir Gudang); Kg Pasir, Jalan Mata Kucing (Johor Baru); @ Mart Kempes (Johor Baru); Loke Heng (Kota Tinggi)

2. Kedah – Taman Selasih (Kulim), Baling 2021 (Baling), Kupang 2021 (Baling)

3. Pahang – Lurah Sematan (Temerloh), Temerloh Jaya (Temerloh)

4. Perak – Bazar Nanas Kg Selabak (Teluk Intan)

5. Penang – MPKK Jalan Tenggiri (Seberang Perai), Bazar Ramadan (Penang Island City Council), Southwest district council, Iftar Ramadan Jalan Berangan, Bukit Gedung Bkt Bntng 2021, Taman Tun Sardon, Kg Melayu (Penang Island district council), Attakawa Taman Bertam Indah (Seberang Perai)

6. Selangor – Bazar Ramadan Puncak Jalil (Subang Jaya), Cempaka LRT station (Ampang Jaya)

7. Kuala Lumpur – Taman Titiwangsa, Jalan Raja Alang. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

