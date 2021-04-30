MALAYSIA’S POLICE NO LONGER AFRAID OF GOD? YET ANOTHER CUSTODIAL ‘MURDER’ OR NOT – AUTOPSY CONFIRMS GANAPATHY DIED OF SEVERE INJURIES

An autopsy has found that alleged custodial death victim A Ganapathy had succumbed to injuries inflicted on his legs and shoulders, according to his family’s lawyer K Ganesh.

“Today (Wednesday) a doctor from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Pathology Department told his family about the findings of the autopsy.

“We were told Ganapathy died of severe injuries on his legs,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted yesterday.

Ganesh said the police officer investigating Ganapathy’s death was also present at the hospital when hospital officials revealed the findings to the deceased’s family.

On March 11, Ganapathy’s mother S Thanaletchumy, 60, had lodged a police report claiming that her son had been beaten while he was held in custody, resulting in the amputation of a leg.

In the report, Thanaletchumy said Ganapathy was arrested on Feb 24 to assist the police in investigations on another son who is wanted by the police.

A Ganapathy’s mother S Thanaletchumy

According to the police report, Ganapathy was in good health when he was arrested, despite his history of diabetes and heart problems.

On March 8, the family received a call from the police informing them that Ganapathy had been released and was admitted to the Selayang Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Thanaletchumy claimed her son had told her that he was beaten with a rubber hose by the police.

While at the hospital, Ganapathy was confirmed to have kidney problems and his leg had to be amputated.

His family claimed the deceased’s health deteriorated as a result of the beatings. They also said Ganapathy’s legs were swollen and bruised as though he had been beaten.

Ganapathy died at the hospital on April 18, a little over a month after he was warded. He had worked as a trader selling cow’s milk and has two children aged five and seven years old.

Family’s lawyer K Ganesh

Meanwhile, Ganesh said the family has yet to receive the full autopsy report despite being informed of its findings.

“The autopsy took eight hours on the day of his death. Today, we are told of its findings but have yet to receive the report.

“Now the OCPD has to move as promised,” Ganesh said.

Separately, MIC deputy president M Saravanan described Ganapathy’s death allegedly at the hands of the police as a worrying development, stressing that trust and justice must be upheld.

“I will contact the inspector-general of police and home minister to seek information on the development of the case.

“This matter will also be raised at the cabinet meeting given its seriousness, as it also has the potential to erode public trust on police integrity,” said Saravanan, who is also human resources minister.

“The police have a duty to ensure their investigation into this case is transparent and it must be expedited to prevent public distrust.

“I am committed and I promise to seek justice for the late Ganapathy and his family,” he added in a statement.

Gombak police chief Arifai Tarawe had previously said the police would investigate Ganapathy’s death.

Arifai is scheduled to hold a press conference on Ganapathy’s death this afternoon.