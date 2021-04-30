PAS REP DIES OF HEART ATTACK – BUT FOR SURE, THERE WON’T BE A BY-ELECTION WITH PANDEMIC RAGING ON

Melor assemblyman Md Yusnan Yusof passes away

KOTA BARU: PAS’ Melor state assemblyman Yusnan Yusof died of heart complications on Friday (April 30) morning.

He was 53.

According to Bernama, his death was confirmed by his son Mohd Auzaie Yusnan, 29, in a post via Dr Yusnan Albadar Facebook page, who said that Yusnan breathed his last at 2.28am.

He said his father had died of a heart attack, adding that the deceased had been suffering from heart disease since 2016.

Yusnan leaves behind wife Romaini Mat Daud, 52, six children, two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren.

The funeral prayers will be held after Friday prayers at the Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bharu and the remains will be buried at Pondok Haji Hassan Cemetery, Ketereh.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said Yusnan had contributed a lot to the state government.

“Yusnan helped the state government, especially in reviewing the existing enactments and proposed new bills to be brought to the state assembly.

“May his soul be granted blessings by Allah and placed among the pious,” said Ahmad on Facebook.

ANN

