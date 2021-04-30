ANNUAR MUSA HAS TIME FOR ANOTHER MARRIAGE – TO A SINGER? WITH COVID-19 ON THE RAMPAGE & UMNO SPLITTING DOWN THE LINE? UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ CHIEF DENIES THE RUMOUR AS TALK ‘TO RUIN HIS POLITICAL CAREER’

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has described the rumours of his second marriage to a Malaysian singer as slander to ruin his political career.

Annuar also expressed his regret and displeasure towards the action of the rumour-mongers that also affected the reputation of other unrelated parties.

“I’m a politician, it’s okay if my friends want to slander me, but don’t involve other people who also have families,” he told reporters yesterday, after visiting the construction site of an additional block for Maahad Tahfiz Integrasi Madinatul Huffaz in Kuala Lumpur.

Annuar said that to his knowledge the singer was from a well-respected family and hoped that she would not be dragged into this matter.

The Keterah Member of Parliament said he did not intend to seek further actions but urged those responsible for spreading the rumour to think about their actions.

He said he prayed that the people who spread the rumour would be able to reduce immoral acts in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan.

“I don’t want to be angry; it is better to just be patient,” he said.

Since Wednesday, a rumour of a marriage between Annuar and singer Nora Ariffin has been making its rounds on Twitter, which the singer then denied.

– Bernama

