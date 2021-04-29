KL, THE COUNTRY’S BUSIEST CITY, HAS HIGHEST INCIDENCE OF COVID-19 – EVEN AS NEXT HIGHEST SELANGOR CALLS FOR SPECIAL STATE NATIONAL SECURITY TASK FORCE MEETING
PETALING JAYA: Following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has called the National Security Task Force (Selangor) to hold a special meeting on Friday (April 30).
Amiruddin, in a tweet on Thursday (April 29), said the special meeting will relook at the implementation of the conditional movement control order in Selangor in an effort to curb recent spikes in daily Covid-19 figures.
“This is the third day in a row where new Covid-19 cases have reached the four-digit mark. On Friday morning, I will call a special meeting of the state National Security Task Force, to deliberate on the conditional MCO for Selangor.
“The Friday meeting will also table proposals for the conditional MCO in Selangor to be brought to the National Security Council (NSC) for the Federal Government’s consideration,” he said in his tweet.
On Thursday (April 29), Malaysia recorded 3,332 new cases, of which Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 1,083, followed by Sarawak (522) and Kelantan (401).
The first time the number of daily Covid-19 cases breached the 3,000 mark was on Jan 7 when 3,027 cases were registered.
The number of cases remained high early in the year, with over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for eight days in a row beginning Jan 14, and hitting a record of 5,725 cases on Jan 29.
On March 29, the number of daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1,000 with 941 cases, but it has since shown a steady increase in the following weeks.
KL has highest incidence rate of Covid-19
Selangor, which has been a Covid-19 hotspot, had the second highest incidence rate of 1,456 per population of 100,000.
The state has a population of 6.81 million.
Meanwhile, Putrajaya, despite having the smallest population of only 95,900, had the third highest incidence rate in the country at 1,135.
The incidence rate refers to the number of new cases which occurs in a population within a period of time.
Perlis has the lowest incidence rate of 117.
Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said yesterday the government is stepping up its vaccination drive in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to achieve herd immunity more quickly.
“We have to accelerate the vaccination in these states because of the high incidence rate,” he said in a weekly press conference on the vaccination drive.
He added that it is important to consider the fact that Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are densely populated, and key areas for business and the economy.
Herd immunity can be achieved when 80% of the nation’s population is vaccinated against Covid-19.
Malaysia reported more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day today, with Selangor once again topping the daily state tally.
Health authorities detected 3,332 infections in the past 24 hours.
Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fresh cases have now taken the country’s caseload to 404,925.
Selangor led today’s tally with 1,083 cases, followed by Sarawak and Kelantan with 522 and 401 cases respectively.
