KL, THE COUNTRY’S BUSIEST CITY, HAS HIGHEST INCIDENCE OF COVID-19 – EVEN AS NEXT HIGHEST SELANGOR CALLS FOR SPECIAL STATE NATIONAL SECURITY TASK FORCE MEETING

S’gor MB calls for special meeting of state National Security Task Force to address recent spike in Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has called the National Security Task Force (Selangor) to hold a special meeting on Friday (April 30).

Amiruddin, in a tweet on Thursday (April 29), said the special meeting will relook at the implementation of the conditional movement control order in Selangor in an effort to curb recent spikes in daily Covid-19 figures.

“This is the third day in a row where new Covid-19 cases have reached the four-digit mark. On Friday morning, I will call a special meeting of the state National Security Task Force, to deliberate on the conditional MCO for Selangor.

“The Friday meeting will also table proposals for the conditional MCO in Selangor to be brought to the National Security Council (NSC) for the Federal Government’s consideration,” he said in his tweet.

On Thursday (April 29), Malaysia recorded 3,332 new cases, of which Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 1,083, followed by Sarawak (522) and Kelantan (401).

The first time the number of daily Covid-19 cases breached the 3,000 mark was on Jan 7 when 3,027 cases were registered.

The number of cases remained high early in the year, with over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for eight days in a row beginning Jan 14, and hitting a record of 5,725 cases on Jan 29.

On March 29, the number of daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1,000 with 941 cases, but it has since shown a steady increase in the following weeks.