ANY HOPES OF MUHYIDDIN REGIME REINING IN COVID-19 DASHED – AS NEW INFECTIONS SOAR TO 3,332 – AND EVEN MINISTER SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH TESTS POSITIVE

Saifuddin Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, his office said that Saifuddin, who received his results yesterday, will observe mandatory home quarantine while being monitored by the Ministry of Health (MoH) before being transferred to hospital.

“Datuk Saifuddin is undergoing quarantine as recommended and closely monitored by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“At present, he is in home quarantine while awaiting admission to a hospital ward,” the statement read.

It also said that Saifuddin will continue to keep track of all ministry affairs and ensure they continue to run smoothly.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Saifuddin’s aide confirmed that he did not attend yesterday’s Cabinet meeting or breaking of fast gathering for the Cabinet as hosted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

On April 18, Saifuddin announced that he had voluntarily deferred his Covid-19 vaccine jab as he wished to be inoculated with members of the media.

He said that his ministry had requested that all media personnel receive their vaccine jabs as early as possible in phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme because they are also frontliners.

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia continued their upward trajectory, with the Health Ministry recording 3,142 cases in the latest 24-hour period, for a total of 26,719 active cases nationwide.

Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rise to 3,332 as minister Saifuddin also infected

KUALA LUMPUR ― Another 3,332 more Covid-19 infections have been added to Malaysia’s tally, making it a second day above the 3,000-case mark.

Today’s case numbers also came after Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that Selangor remained the state with the most new cases at 1,083, ahead of Sarawak with 522 and Kelantan with 401.

Other states that recorded new cases are Kuala Lumpur (359), Johor (207), Penang (158), Sabah (131), Negri Sembilan (111), Kedah (105), Pahang (92), Perak (91), Melaka (43), Terengganu (19), Putrajaya (nine) and Perlis (one).

This brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 28,093.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that there have been 15 new deaths from Covid-19 recorded today, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,492.

Of the 15 deaths, 14 were locals between the ages of 47 and 91 with the majority of them having severe pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“There are currently 309 Covid-19 patients being treated in the ICU, with 147 of them needing a ventilator to help them breathe,” he said.

On a positive note, Dr Noor Hisham said that 1,943 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 375,340.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 12 new Covid-19 clusters were discovered today.

He said that three of the 12 new clusters involve educational institutions, namely the Tabuan Jaya, Batu Lada and Jalan Abdul Rahman Andak clusters, with a total of 55 positive cases among them.

The remaining new clusters are called the Sileng Dayak, Kampung Pemanok, Raub Jaya, Jalan RP Tiga, Jalan Tiga Belas-Tiga, Jalan Adika Raja, Kampung Parit Bunga and Jalan Pokok Assam clusters.

MALAY MAIL

.