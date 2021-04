PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for a follow-up treatment.

In a Facebook post, Hadi’s political secretary, Syahir Sulaiman, called on the Marang MP’s followers to pray for his recovery

Hadi had been admitted to IJN on Feb 15 after complaining of being unwell and suffering from shortness of breath.

He was treated for fatigue.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.