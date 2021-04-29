BOMBSHELL – BILLIONS & BILLIONS BEING SQUANDERED OR POCKETED? MUHYIDDIN REGIME COMES UNDER SCUTINY AGAIN – WHY ARE THEY SO BUSY STITCHING THIS MEGA DEAL & THAT, DIGGING INTO KWAN FUNDS – WHEN LESS THAN 2% OF MALAYSIANS HAVE BEEN VACCINATED – WHY AREN’T THEY FOCUSING ON THE COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM ABOVE ALL ELSE?

I heard a rumour that the KK Airport may be put up for sale. I did not know Kuala Kangsar even had an airport. It is just a rumour but if it is sold then whoever takes it over will have a monopoly business. There are no other airports in KK. If there is a valuation then do a proper valuation ok. Dont undervalue it (if the buyer is a private buyer) or overvalue it.

Today we read about the billions and billions to buy more vaccines. I have a question – when will the Malaysian populatio get vaccinated?

Here is the ‘billionaire’ news :

additional RM2b to RM5b allocation for vaccine

RM5b allocation covered

RM3.5b for vaccine procurement and logistics

RM333m (rental and utilities)

RM260m (disposable equipment, vaccination implementation)

RM100m sanitisation and cleaning

gifts for volunteers RM200m

health volunteers’ gifts RM147m

data integration and appointment system RM70m

community outreach, advocacy programme RM55m

post-immunisation surveillance RM15m

outsourced private practitioners RM210m

unexpected contingencies RM110m

Dec 23 2020 govt secured vaccines for 82.8% of population for RM2.05b

supply disruption, export bans 82.8% increased to 110%

vaccine costs for 110% of population RM3.16 billion

at this time the procurement costs are estimated to be RM3.16b

rental and utility costs for 600 public vaccination centres in non-health ministry facilities (public halls, stadiums, public areas)

My comments :

For how long do you plan to rent the stadiums, public areas and public halls?

I think the big question mark is W H E N ?

WHEN is 82% or 100% or 110% ?? of the population going to get vaccinated?

So far less than 2% have been vaccinated.

RM347 million for gifts for volunteers? Then dont call them volunteers.

Lets say you pay RM1,000 gift per volunteer, then A divided by B = RM347 million / RM1,000 = 347,000 volunteers ??

If you are paying RM2,000 per volunteer, it reduces to 174,000 volunteers ??

This is not a realistic figure. That is more than the combined strength of the Malaysian Armed Forces. I think that is where the tikus will get through.

We need the vaccines yesterday. We are falling down on this very badly.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.