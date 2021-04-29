BOMBSHELL – BILLIONS & BILLIONS BEING SQUANDERED OR POCKETED? MUHYIDDIN REGIME COMES UNDER SCUTINY AGAIN – WHY ARE THEY SO BUSY STITCHING THIS MEGA DEAL & THAT, DIGGING INTO KWAN FUNDS – WHEN LESS THAN 2% OF MALAYSIANS HAVE BEEN VACCINATED – WHY AREN’T THEY FOCUSING ON THE COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM ABOVE ALL ELSE?

Billions and Billions, KK Airport For Sale And Such.

I heard a rumour that the KK Airport may be put up for sale. I did not know Kuala Kangsar even had an airport. It is just a rumour but if it is sold then whoever takes it over will have a monopoly business. There are no other airports in KK. If there is a valuation then do a proper valuation ok. Dont undervalue it (if the buyer is a private buyer) or overvalue it. 

Today we read about the billions and billions to buy more vaccines. I have a question – when will the Malaysian populatio  get vaccinated?

Here is the ‘billionaire’ news :

  • additional RM2b to RM5b allocation for vaccine 
  • RM5b allocation covered 
  • RM3.5b for vaccine procurement and logistics
  • RM333m (rental and utilities)
  • RM260m (disposable equipment, vaccination implementation) 
  • RM100m sanitisation and cleaning

gifts for volunteers RM200m 
health volunteers’ gifts RM147m 

  • data integration and appointment system RM70m 
  • community outreach, advocacy programme RM55m 
  • post-immunisation surveillance RM15m 
  • outsourced private practitioners RM210m 
  • unexpected contingencies RM110m 

Dec 23 2020 govt secured vaccines for 82.8% of population for RM2.05b 

  • supply disruption, export bans 82.8% increased to 110% 
  • vaccine costs for 110% of population RM3.16 billion

at this time the procurement costs are estimated to be RM3.16b

rental and utility costs for 600 public vaccination centres in non-health ministry facilities (public halls, stadiums, public areas)

My comments : 

For how long do you plan to rent the stadiums, public areas and public halls?

I think the big question mark is W H E N ?

WHEN is 82% or 100% or 110% ?? of the population going to get vaccinated? 

So far less than 2% have been vaccinated. 

RM347 million for gifts for volunteers? Then dont call them volunteers.

Lets say you pay RM1,000 gift per volunteer, then A divided by B = RM347 million / RM1,000 = 347,000 volunteers ?? 

If you are paying RM2,000 per volunteer, it reduces to 174,000 volunteers ??

This is not a realistic figure. That is more than the combined strength of the Malaysian Armed Forces. I think that is where the tikus will get through. 

We need the vaccines yesterday.  We are falling down on this very badly.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

