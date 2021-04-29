BOMBSHELL – BILLIONS & BILLIONS BEING SQUANDERED OR POCKETED? MUHYIDDIN REGIME COMES UNDER SCUTINY AGAIN – WHY ARE THEY SO BUSY STITCHING THIS MEGA DEAL & THAT, DIGGING INTO KWAN FUNDS – WHEN LESS THAN 2% OF MALAYSIANS HAVE BEEN VACCINATED – WHY AREN’T THEY FOCUSING ON THE COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM ABOVE ALL ELSE?

Today we read about the billions and billions to buy more vaccines. I have a question – when will the Malaysian populatio get vaccinated?
Here is the ‘billionaire’ news :
- additional RM2b to RM5b allocation for vaccine
- RM5b allocation covered
- RM3.5b for vaccine procurement and logistics
- RM333m (rental and utilities)
- RM260m (disposable equipment, vaccination implementation)
- RM100m sanitisation and cleaning
gifts for volunteers RM200m
health volunteers’ gifts RM147m
- data integration and appointment system RM70m
- community outreach, advocacy programme RM55m
- post-immunisation surveillance RM15m
- outsourced private practitioners RM210m
- unexpected contingencies RM110m
Dec 23 2020 govt secured vaccines for 82.8% of population for RM2.05b
- supply disruption, export bans 82.8% increased to 110%
- vaccine costs for 110% of population RM3.16 billion
at this time the procurement costs are estimated to be RM3.16b
rental and utility costs for 600 public vaccination centres in non-health ministry facilities (public halls, stadiums, public areas)
My comments :
For how long do you plan to rent the stadiums, public areas and public halls?
I think the big question mark is W H E N ?
WHEN is 82% or 100% or 110% ?? of the population going to get vaccinated?
So far less than 2% have been vaccinated.
RM347 million for gifts for volunteers? Then dont call them volunteers.
Lets say you pay RM1,000 gift per volunteer, then A divided by B = RM347 million / RM1,000 = 347,000 volunteers ??
If you are paying RM2,000 per volunteer, it reduces to 174,000 volunteers ??
This is not a realistic figure. That is more than the combined strength of the Malaysian Armed Forces. I think that is where the tikus will get through.
We need the vaccines yesterday. We are falling down on this very badly.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
.