WHAT’S WRONG WITH EDUCATION MINISTRY – CAN’T THEY DO ANYTHING RIGHT? ANGRY PARENTS VENT THEIR FRUSTRATION AFTER ‘NO PLANNING’ MINISTRY ORDERS 2-DAY CLOSURE AT THE LAST MINUTE, 2 WEEKS IN A ROW – ‘WE APPEALED FOR SCHOOL TO BE CLOSED FOR 10 DAYS BUT EDUCATION DEPT REJECTED IT. SO MANY PARENTS HAVE TO APPLY FOR EMERGENCY LEAVE, TEACHERS & CANTEEN OPERATORS ALSO CAUGHT BY SURPRISE TWO WEEKS IN A ROW’

Parents of SJKC Yuk Chai students taken by surprise after school’s sudden closure

PETALING JAYA: Parents at SJKC Yuk Chai here were taken by surprise when they found out the school was closed yet again after Covid-19 cases were detected there.

A parent, who only wanted to be known as Pang, said parents only received the message about the school’s closure as they dropped them off at school on Wednesday (April 28) morning.

“I was one of the lucky ones who managed to read the message just in time, but other parents had to make another trip back to pick them up,” he said.

He said the last-minute message angered many parents, with a few of them having to apply for emergency leave to take care of their children at home.

Pang said the situation also inconvenienced teachers who had prepared their lesson plans for the day, as well as the canteen operator who had prepared food to sell at recess.

“The operator later complained on social media that the food would now go to waste,” Pang said.

Pang said that it was not the first time that the school had to close to manage new Covid-19 infections, saying the school was also closed for two days last week.

He said parents were also upset because they said they were often informed the night before the school’s closure, leaving them scrambling to make alternative plans.

Pang said last week, parents were only informed around 7pm or 8pm that school would be closed starting Tuesday, and were later informed on Wednesday that schools would be open on Friday.

“They could have just closed the school for the whole week and resume the week after,” he said.

It is learned that parents have also appealed to the state education department for the school to be closed for 10 days to help manage the situation, but said their appeals were rejected.

Pang said he was not sure as to why the requests were rejected but reckons state education department was only following directions from the Education Ministry for schools to close for two days if cases were detected there.

However, another parent who wished to remain anonymous felt that closing the school for a long time might burden households who may not have enough equipment for their children to follow online classes.

“I can understand the reason for wanting the school to be closed for 10 days, but not many parents can afford gadgets for all their children to go online at the same time,” the parent said.

ANN

