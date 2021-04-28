SO GENTING CASINO & RESORTS STAFF ARE NOW FRONTLINERS? KHAIRY CONFIRMS GENTING STAFF HAVE RECEIVED 1ST DOSE OF VACCINATION – BUT DENIES GIVING THE ORDER

Business, Politics | April 28, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Khairy denies giving order for Genting staff’s vaccination

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister overseeing the national vaccination exercise has denied claims that he issued a directive for Genting Group employees to be inoculated.

Instead, he said, Pahang’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had decided to vaccinate tourism sector employees from 56 hotels in Kuantan, Genting Highlands, Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Raub, Mentakab, Bentong, Bukit Tinggi and Fraser’s Hill.

Khairy said in a statement that only those categorised as frontliners received the vaccine in the first phase of the programme, which was managed by the CITF in the respective states.

However, there were several states that assumed they could administer the vaccine to other groups after inoculating all recipients in the first phase, he said.

Khairy was responding to claims on social media that he ordered 1,500 Genting Group workers in Genting Highlands to be vaccinated.

He said the national CITF only found out about Pahang’s decision to vaccinate the group after the jabs were given, adding that he wrote a letter to the Pahang state government on April 12 stating that vaccination lists fall under the jurisdiction of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

“Until any groups are listed, the previous priority list applies,” he added.

KJ confirms hotel staff in Pahang vaccinated

Staff at 56 Pahang hotels, including in Genting Highlands, have received their first dose of vaccination, minister in charge Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said the decision to vaccinate tourism industry workers ahead of other at-risk groups was made by Pahang’s Covid-19 Immunisation Taskforce (CITF).

He denied allegations on social media that he had authorised the vaccinations of workers at the Genting Group’s hotels and casino ahead of senior citizens and teachers awaiting their vaccinations in the district of Bentong.

“The federal CITF was only aware of this decision after the vaccinations were given to this group.

“Following that, I had on April 12 written to the Pahang government to inform them that a decision on early recipients for the vaccine is made by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

“Until (the JKJAV includes other) groups in the list, the existing priority list must be used,” he said in a statement. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle