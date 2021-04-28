SO GENTING CASINO & RESORTS STAFF ARE NOW FRONTLINERS? KHAIRY CONFIRMS GENTING STAFF HAVE RECEIVED 1ST DOSE OF VACCINATION – BUT DENIES GIVING THE ORDER

Staff at 56 Pahang hotels, including in Genting Highlands, have received their first dose of vaccination, minister in charge Khairy Jamaluddin said.
He said the decision to vaccinate tourism industry workers ahead of other at-risk groups was made by Pahang’s Covid-19 Immunisation Taskforce (CITF).
He denied allegations on social media that he had authorised the vaccinations of workers at the Genting Group’s hotels and casino ahead of senior citizens and teachers awaiting their vaccinations in the district of Bentong.
“The federal CITF was only aware of this decision after the vaccinations were given to this group.
“Following that, I had on April 12 written to the Pahang government to inform them that a decision on early recipients for the vaccine is made by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).
“Until (the JKJAV includes other) groups in the list, the existing priority list must be used,” he said in a statement. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
