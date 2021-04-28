MAHATHIR GIVES THE THUMBS UP FOR ELECTRONIC LEARNING – EVEN AS COVID-19 BREACHES KEY 3,000 MARK: ‘WE ACCEPTED BOOKS WHEN THEY WERE INTRODUCED. WE SHOULD NOW ACCEPT ELECTRONICALLY RECORDED LESSONS BECAUSE THEY ARE EVEN BETTER THAN BOOKS’

Recorded lessons will improve teaching, learning, says Dr Mahathir

CHANGING the way we teach to incorporate technology and electronically recorded lessons will make teaching and learning much easier, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We accepted books when they were introduced. We should now accept electronically recorded lessons because they are even better than books,” he wrote on his blog.

Dr Mahathir suggested that teachers conduct lessons using recording and playback technology that allowed the videos to be played back repeatedly.

“The expert teacher can explain every part of the lesson. The class teacher can guide, stop the video, reverse it, listen to the expert teachers explaining repeatedly through the recording. The whole lesson can be shown repeatedly and the explanations listened to.

The illustrations will be graphic and animated. The picture can be exploded (enlarged) so as to show the parts and how they are put together to form the whole product. The class teacher need not be answering questions or explaining the whole lesson,” he said.

The Langkawi lawmaker said with a good teacher recording the lessons, students in every part of the country can benefit.

He emphasised that recorded video lessons produced by the best teachers in the country and abroad should be used to teach English and science and mathematics in English.

Though teachers are still needed in the classroom , he said their role would be to guide students and follow the recorded lessons.

“There would be no difference caused by the varying skills of the different teachers as we find now. In fact, as the class teacher guides the students, he himself or (she) herself would learn more.

“The problems faced or the reaction of the students can be noted by the class teacher and conveyed to the expert teachers who had prepared the lessons. Improvements or corrections can be made. And all the corrections can be put into the lessons for the whole country to benefit.”

He added that the use of technology in teaching has been forced upon Malaysians due to the Covid-19 pandemic and urged teachers to “explore and update our methods and keep abreast with the rapidly changing technology”.

Schools nationwide were closed during the first lockdown in March 2020. They reopened in phases starting mid-July the same year but classes were once again cancelled in October in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya following an increase in infections. The closure was subsequently extended nationwide in November.

Schools turned to Zoom and Google Classroom to provide online lessons for students at home.

Virtual learning proved to be a challenge for students in rural areas lacking internet connectivity while low-income families struggled to equip their children with the necessary electronic devices.

On February 17, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launched DidikTV, a terrestrial education TV channel to complement the online learning experience for students at home as well as examination candidates attending classes in school.

DidikTV, modelled after Education Television (ETV), however, drew criticism over the quality of its presenters.

School reopened in February but there have been calls for classes to go back online following a recent surge of Covid cases in educational institutions.

