BOMBSHELL – THE DREADED 3,000 LEVEL BREACHED AGAIN – AS NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS SOAR AHEAD OF THE RAYA CELEBRATIONS

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases exceeds 3,000, nearly half in Selangor and KL alone

MALAYSIA reported more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases today for the first time since February 24, as the national caseload exceeded 400,000.

The country registered 3,142 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fresh cases take the country’s caseload to 401,593.

Selangor topped the daily tally with 1,019 cases, followed by Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur with 523 and 440 cases respectively. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.