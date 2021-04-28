UMNO HEAVYWEIGHT AZALINA VS PAS ‘FEATHERS IN THE HEAD’ TAKIYUDDIN: WHEN THE DEPUTY SPEAKER IS ABLE TO ASKS QUESTIONS THE LAW MINISTER ONLY HAS SILLY ANSWERS TO – IT SHOWS JUST HOW DANGEROUSLY TALENT-EMPTY ARE PAS’ LEADERS! ‘HOW CAN YOU SAY THE GOVT SYSTEM IS FUNCTIONING AS USUAL WHEN THE CABINET DOES NOT NEED TO ANSWER TO PARLIAMENT’

Azalina questions Takiyuddin’s justification to keep Parliament shut

De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s attempt to explain away criticism against the government’s insistence to keep Parliament shut during the emergency has not impressed Umno’s Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said.

Instead, it has raised more questions for Azalina, who is also the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

Azalina, in a point-by-point rebuttal of Takiyuddin, asked the PAS secretary-general to explain his justifications.

Among Takiyuddin’s justifications was that in the absence of Parliament, any views can still be channelled to the government through the independent special committee on the emergency.

Azalina pointed out that the committee and Parliament are very different entities.

“Parliament is the highest law-making entity for the government to approve and amend federal laws, scrutinise and question government policies through Question Time and the special chamber’s session, as well as approving the government budget and proposed taxes.

“In contrast, the special committee is only responsible for advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether the emergency should continue or not,” she said.

She added that MPs and the public do not have access to the special committee’s proceedings. She added that the panel also does not hold public hearings for enquiries to be made of issues.

Azalina said if Takiyuddin envisioned the committee to take over Parliament’s role, then a new committee should be set up comprising MPs and the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

She also questioned Takiyuddin’s statement that people should not be suspicious of the government that may abuse its powers in Parliament’s absence.

Azalina said Takiyuddin, who is also the Kota Bahru MP, did not appear to be taking the issue seriously when he claimed there were still checks and balances against the government through the likes of the MACC, National Audit Department, and Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

She added that it was no wonder PAC chairperson Wong Kah Woh had also issued a statement rebutting Takiyuddin.

Wong had asked how could the PAC play its role when it had been instructed to suspend proceedings during the emergency.

Azalina asked if Takiyuddin’s latest statement meant the PAC can now resume proceedings and belay the Attorney-General’s Chambers legal view.

“Does YB Kota Bahru’s statement supersede the legal opinion of the attorney-general and PAC activities can resume?

“In the same vein, can other parliamentary select committees under Parliament also resume proceedings?” she asked.

Azalina said the concept of separation of powers and parliamentary democracy cannot be ignored. She added the suspension of Parliament has upset the power balance in the country.

“Does the YB of Kota Bahru not agree that there is truth in the saying: ‘the Constitution is not a document for the government to restrain the people; it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government’?” she asked.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said Parliament can convene during the emergency if the prime minister advised him to do so but the Perikatan Nasional government is adamant that the legislature should not convene.

The emergency was declared on Jan 11, purportedly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Critics accused the government of using the emergency to cling to power amid uncertainties over its parliamentary majority and to gain dictatorial powers.

Following the emergency, the government had invoked emergency powers to, among others, spend without Parliament oversight. MKINI

Azalina schools Takiyuddin on role of Parliament