UMNO HEAVYWEIGHT AZALINA VS PAS ‘FEATHERS IN THE HEAD’ TAKIYUDDIN: WHEN THE DEPUTY SPEAKER IS ABLE TO ASKS QUESTIONS THE LAW MINISTER ONLY HAS SILLY ANSWERS TO – IT SHOWS JUST HOW DANGEROUSLY TALENT-EMPTY ARE PAS’ LEADERS! ‘HOW CAN YOU SAY THE GOVT SYSTEM IS FUNCTIONING AS USUAL WHEN THE CABINET DOES NOT NEED TO ANSWER TO PARLIAMENT’
Azalina questions Takiyuddin’s justification to keep Parliament shut
De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s attempt to explain away criticism against the government’s insistence to keep Parliament shut during the emergency has not impressed Umno’s Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said.
Instead, it has raised more questions for Azalina, who is also the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.
Azalina, in a point-by-point rebuttal of Takiyuddin, asked the PAS secretary-general to explain his justifications.
Among Takiyuddin’s justifications was that in the absence of Parliament, any views can still be channelled to the government through the independent special committee on the emergency.
Azalina pointed out that the committee and Parliament are very different entities.
“Parliament is the highest law-making entity for the government to approve and amend federal laws, scrutinise and question government policies through Question Time and the special chamber’s session, as well as approving the government budget and proposed taxes.
“In contrast, the special committee is only responsible for advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether the emergency should continue or not,” she said.
She added that MPs and the public do not have access to the special committee’s proceedings. She added that the panel also does not hold public hearings for enquiries to be made of issues.
Azalina said if Takiyuddin envisioned the committee to take over Parliament’s role, then a new committee should be set up comprising MPs and the Dewan Rakyat speaker.
She also questioned Takiyuddin’s statement that people should not be suspicious of the government that may abuse its powers in Parliament’s absence.
Azalina said Takiyuddin, who is also the Kota Bahru MP, did not appear to be taking the issue seriously when he claimed there were still checks and balances against the government through the likes of the MACC, National Audit Department, and Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
She added that it was no wonder PAC chairperson Wong Kah Woh had also issued a statement rebutting Takiyuddin.
Wong had asked how could the PAC play its role when it had been instructed to suspend proceedings during the emergency.
Azalina asked if Takiyuddin’s latest statement meant the PAC can now resume proceedings and belay the Attorney-General’s Chambers legal view.
“Does YB Kota Bahru’s statement supersede the legal opinion of the attorney-general and PAC activities can resume?
“In the same vein, can other parliamentary select committees under Parliament also resume proceedings?” she asked.
Azalina said the concept of separation of powers and parliamentary democracy cannot be ignored. She added the suspension of Parliament has upset the power balance in the country.
“Does the YB of Kota Bahru not agree that there is truth in the saying: ‘the Constitution is not a document for the government to restrain the people; it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government’?” she asked.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said Parliament can convene during the emergency if the prime minister advised him to do so but the Perikatan Nasional government is adamant that the legislature should not convene.
The emergency was declared on Jan 11, purportedly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Critics accused the government of using the emergency to cling to power amid uncertainties over its parliamentary majority and to gain dictatorial powers.
Following the emergency, the government had invoked emergency powers to, among others, spend without Parliament oversight. MKINI
PETALING JAYA: Former de facto law minister Azalina Othman Said has criticised current law minister Takiyuddin Hassan over his remarks on Parliament, and checks and balances during the emergency.
This comes after Takiyuddin said that despite the suspension of Parliament, the various parties, including the opposition, could channel their views to the government through other platforms, including the Independent Special Committee on Emergency.
He also said the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), continued to provide checks and balances.
In a statement today, Azalina, who is the Pengerang MP, said Takiyuddin’s statement appeared to equate the special committee to Parliament.
“Parliament is the highest legislative body for the federal government to pass and amend federal laws, check and question government policies through oral sessions, the Special Chamber, Minister’s Question Time, and also pass the budget and new taxes.
“The special committee is only responsible for advising the King on whether the emergency should continue.”
She said if Takiyuddin felt the special committee can replace the role and functions of Parliament, it would be better to set up another committee, comprising MPs and chaired by the Dewan Rakyat speaker.
Azalina, who is also the Dewan Rakyat’s deputy speaker, said even if views could be aired to the government through the special committee, its terms of reference should be amended to allow for it.
“MPs and the people do not have access to the special committee’s meeting proceedings,” she said, adding the committee does not carry out investigations or inquiries.
She also questioned how Takiyuddin could say that the government system is functioning as usual when the Cabinet does not need to answer to Parliament.
Azalina also said she could understand why PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh had questioned how the body could play its role when it could not convene during the emergency.
“Does Takiyuddin’s statement supersede the provisions of the law given by the attorney-general and does this mean PAC activities can now continue?” she asked. FMT