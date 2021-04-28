ANOTHER SLAP IN THE FACE FOR ‘BIG EGO’ BERSATU MINISTER – 30 MORE SCHOOLS IN SELANGOR ORDERED TO CLOSE FOR 2 DAYS – WHEN WILL SHORT-SIGHTED & FOOLISH RADZI LEARN TO PUT THE SAFETY OF CHILDREN FIRST, SAVING HIS POLITICAL FACE LAST – AND STOP BURDENING EVERYONE WITH MOE’S INEFFICIENCY & BUNGLING

Covid-19 cases at 30 schools in Selangor, all ordered to close for two days

Covid-19 cases have been detected in at least 30 schools in Selangor recently, prompting another round of targeted school closure.

The Selangor Education Department, in a circular to 30 headmasters and principals, ordered their schools to close for two days.

The closure takes place from April 28 (today) until April 29.

“The Selangor Education Department has received reports that there are incidents of Covid-19 cases in your schools.

“Therefore, your school is ordered to close for two days on April 28 and 29. The closure is to allow for screening of close contacts and risk evaluation by the district health department,” it said in the circular.

It also asked schools to ensure sanitisation works are conducted.

The Selangor Education Department added that the schools are required to discuss with the district health officer to determine whether there was a need to extend the school closure.

In the meantime, it said teachers and students are to engage through online learning.

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in schools, the government had announced that schools will close for more than a month beginning May 7.

At present, school closures are only done on an ad hoc basis whenever there are Covid-19 cases.

The latest Selangor schools ordered to close in the circular are as follows:

Klang: SJKC Perempuan, SJKC Tshing Nian, SJKC Ying Wah, SMK Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, SK Klang,

Kuala Selangor: SMK Raja Muda Musa, SJKC Chung Wah, SK Sungai Burung

Sepang: SMK Putra Perdana, SMK Cyberjaya, SK Sungai Rawang

Petaling Perdana: SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya A, SK Setia Alam, SJKC Shin Cheng (Harcroft), SMK Puchong Perdana, SK Pusat Bandar Puchong 2, SMK Seri Kembangan, SJKC Yak Chee

Gombak: SK Sg Pelong, SK Hulu Klang

Petaling Utama: SJKC Damansara, SJKC Sungai Buloh, SMK Kelana Jaya

Hulu Langat: SK Sungai Ramal Dalam, SK Bukit Raya, SK Dusung Nanding, SJKC Batu Sebelas, SJKT Ladang Rinching, SK Desa Baiduri, SK Bandar Baru Bangi

MKINI

.