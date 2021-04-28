MAKE WAY MUHYIDDIN – OR FACE THE WRATH OF 3 MILLION MALAY PEOPLE! ‘THE ONLY STAIN ON ZAHID IS HE’S NOT THE PM’ – MAKE NO MISTAKE, ZAHID STILL IN CONTROL AT UMNO – BECAUSE, DESPITE 47 CRIMINAL CHARGES & COUNTLESS ATTACKS, THE ONE TRUTH HOLDS – ‘THE PEOPLE REALLY WANT TO CHANGE THE GOVT. THEY WANT A NEW GOVT THAT’S BETTER THAN MUHYIDDIN’S PN’

Despite attacks, Zahid still in control of Umno, say party leaders

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi is still in control of Umno despite facing attacks on numerous fronts, said party leaders.

They told The Malaysian Insight the Umno president has strong allies among the party leadership and they fully back him to carry on.

The only “stain” on Zahid’s leadership is that unlike previous party presidents, he is not the prime minister, they said.

Calls have been growing for Zahid to stand down as president, especially after his detractors accused him of supporting PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to topple the present Perikatan Nasional government, of which Umno is a part of.

His critics pointed out to his, and Najib’s, alleged support letter for Anwar to become the next prime minister, to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as well as to the leaked audio clip of a telephone conversation allegedly between him and the PKR president.

The Umno president denied these allegations but both incidents have left a stain among party grassroots, especially after the recently concluded Umno annual general assembly decided against cooperating with Anwar, DAP and Bersatu, and withdrawing from supporting Perikatan.

Then there are also the 47 charges he is facing in court –12 counts of criminal breach of trust, eight counts of bribery and 27 counts of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek told The Malaysian Insight that despite all this, the 68-year-old Zahid was not facing any pressure to step down.

“It (pressure) is from outsiders. Only people outside see there is a dispute amongst us but for us if there is a problem we will solve it amicably,” Shabery said.

“Moreover it is Ramadan, we are looking for common ground in the supreme council, there is no question of pressure (on Zahid).”

The former cabinet minister said Zahid’s “beef” with PN are issues that are close to the people.

He said the people should compare if this present administration is better than when Barisan Nasional ruled, adding they should look at issues like the economy, national debt and employment.

Shabery questioned why investors were fleeing to other countries which are also suffering from the pandemic.

“Umno’s struggle is not about any individuals but a collective decision for the people.

“It’s not about Zahid, it’s about the people wanting to change the government, they want a new government that is better than PN.

“It is a matter of BN winning or losing, not personality, comparing the new government with the previous one. That’s all,” said Ahmad Shabery.

He pointed to the latest PN “weakness” in the recent announcement on the use of funds from the National Trust Fund (KWAN) to buy Covid-19 vaccines.

“BN helped to build KWAN. PN should be looking at adding to the fund, not using it.”

Shabery also said that Umno as a party has seen numerous changes in its leadership which showed that it was transparent, unlike PAS, DAP and PKR which have the same leaders.

“But this does not mean that Umno is weak, Umno has its own dynamics. Umno is big, it has a history and has a check and balance system in place.”

Not PM

Political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi from Universiti Malaya, however, said that without the post of prime minister, Zahid will find the going challenging.

“He holds the post of president who controls the structure of the party’s internal machinery. He is still in control of the party.

“This in itself is very challenging because Umno is the largest party with three million members in 191 divisions,” Awang Azman told The Malaysian Insight.

Zahid, he said, needed to find a strategy that can overcome the obstacle of not being the prime minister.

“Zahid’s shortcoming is that he does not hold the post of prime minister, but he is the leader of the largest party but for the first time in the history of Umno, the party does not have a prime minister.

“This is an obstacle for him. Zahid needs to find a strategy to ensure that this issue does not erode his position as party president,” said Awang Azman.

Zahid became party president following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the 14th general election (GE14). Soon after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government, Zahid was charged with 47 criminal charges.

Awang Azman said although Zahid is facing court action, he is still widely supported in Umno.

“As long as the party election is not held, Zahid will still be in power. He will survive,” the political analyst said.

Umno was due to call party elections last year but this was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Umno’s constitution, the supreme council has the prerogative to postpone the party polls up to 18 months from the date when the election is supposed to be held.

The Umno elections are held every three years, with the last one held on June 30, 2018. The current term for Umno’s office-bearers is set to expire on June 30.

Take it on the chin, Zahid!

Kok Lanas assemblyman Md Alwi Che Ahmad told The Malaysian Insight that as party president, Zahid, should be responsible for his actions, if the allegations against him are true.

“Accept what is fated for you, be happy, be safe. That is the mark of a real leader. Ask yourself why it is like that.

“Leaders must be big-hearted, there is time when we give, there is time we accept what’s given. Many leaders have changed in Malaysia,” Md Alwi said.

The situation in Umno today, he said, was due to the lack of information and explanation between the top leadership and Umno members in cabinet.

Umno members in the present Perikatan administration are against the party breaking up with the ruling coalition. Another faction, however, wants nothing to do with PN which it accuses of mistreating Umno and not giving it the respect it deserves.

Alwi said problems within Umno can be solved if proper discussions are held.

“If there is a problem, hold a meeting, we are not strangers, we are all friends.

“The problem with the party is, only the secretary-general (Ahmad Maslan) is allowed to speak.

“I say we should talk less and do more work.”

Alwi said leaders are supposed to be problem-solvers but in Umno currently, when leaders speak, there is more confusion because everyone is arguing.

