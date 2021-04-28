BOMBSHELL – TURNING POINT FOR PAS SUPPORTERS – PAS ‘MUSLIM VALUES’ NOW ALL ABOUT GETTING ITS TOP PARTY LEADERS FAT SALARIES & BIG CARS – WHILE MUSLIM BURGER & ROJAK SELLERS FROM THEIR OWN HEARTLAND SLAPPED WITH RM50K FINES: THIS IS WHAT THEY GET FOR VOTING PAS & SUPPORTING A BACKDOOR GOVT

Politics | April 28, 2021 by | 0 Comments

    

    

      

   

   

   

   

Kelantan Burger Seller Slapped With RM50000 Compound Fine - Wan Mohd Faisal Wan Kadir

    

    

  

    

    

   

    

    

Kelantan Rojak Mee

    

   

     

    

  

   

   

    

   

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle