‘I DON’T HAVE A CHOICE, I’LL HAVE TO CHOOSE PRISON’ – ROJAK-SELLER THE NEXT AFTER BURGER-SELLER TO GET RM50,000 FINE – WHAT IS MUHYIDDIN & CO WHICH INCLUDES PAS TRYING TO DO TO AN ALREADY-SUFFERING PEOPLE?

A rojak seller said he was at a loss for words after being slapped with an RM50,000 fine for allegedly operating his stall beyond the allowed hours.

Mohd Azizi Mohd Nor’s predicament came after a burger seller also complained that he was fined RM50,000 for failing to close up by 10pm, a cut-off time for eateries for Kelantan, which is under the movement control order (MCO).

In the latest incident, Azizi, 42, said cops visited him and his 38-year-old wife Nik Norwati Nik Loh at 11.30pm on Sunday.

They run a stall selling colek, a type of rojak sold in Kelantan, out of their house compound in Kampung Chekok Tengah, Kota Bharu.

He said the cops didn’t inquire and immediately issued a compound of RM50,000 for allegedly operating beyond hours.

“I was shocked and was lost for words when I saw the sum. It’s hard to even earn RM100 a night from selling colek as we’re only a small-time business in a village area,” he said.

Azizi maintained that he had already closed up at 10pm, and part of the lights at his stall was already turned off.

“Only the kitchen (lights) were still on as my wife and I were cleaning up, and it took quite a long time.

“At the same time, I was also frying some keropok (crackers) for my children as they have not slept,” he told Malaysiakini when met at his home.

Sleepless nights

Azizi, a father of five, said he is also helping to raise three nephews and nieces and won’t be able to afford to pay the compound.

“Let’s not talk about RM50,000, even if it was reduced to RM10,000, I can’t afford to pay. I don’t have a choice. I’ll have to choose prison,” he added.

Azizi said it was the first time he received a compound for his business.

“I’m disappointed. This is my first time, and I was slapped with an RM50,000 fine.

“I work as a mechanic, and I only help my wife to sell mee celup on regular days. We only started to sell colek at night during Ramadan four years ago,” he said.

The government had said those fined could appeal to their local district health office for a reduction.

Azizi said he went to the district health office to appeal yesterday but has yet to get an answer.

“Since two days ago, my wife and I have not been able to sleep. We keep thinking of what had befallen us.

“I hope someone can help us,” he said.

Azizi’s predicament highlights a problem with enforcement as many small businesses in Kelantan operate out of their homes. Thus, the line between operating for business and home is not clear.

In the earlier incident involving 38-year-old burger seller Wan Mohd Faisal Wan Kadir, he was also operating in front of his home and was completing orders for delivery.

The burger seller had maintained he wasn’t serving any customers when he was slapped with an RM50,000 fine.

Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat said cops are looking into the RM50,000 fine issued against three businesses, including Azizi and Faisal. He said the police would be calling them.

