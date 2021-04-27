Eleven new clusters identified, four linked to education sector

PUTRAJAYA: Eleven Covid-19 clusters have been identified by the Health Ministry, including four new outbreaks involving the education sector.

In his daily Covid-19 updates on Tuesday (April 27), Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three of the education clusters are in Selangor, while one is in Penang.

The Jalan Sejati cluster is an outbreak discovered among students and staff of an education centre in Batu Caves.

“The index case of this cluster is a 41-year-old who developed symptoms and later tested positive for Covid-19 on April 26.

“A total of 96 individuals were screened, and 42 cases have been confirmed, ” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The Persiaran Setia Murni cluster involves students and teachers of a school in Setia Alam.

“The index case is a 41-year-old staff member who tested positive after developing symptoms.

“So far, 493 individuals linked to this cluster have been screened, and 14 confirmed cases have been discovered.

The Jalan Puchong cluster is an outbreak uncovered at a school in Jalan Puchong, with 21 confirmed cases so far.

The Changkat Minden cluster in Penang involves students and staff of an education centre at Minden Heights, with 14 confirmed case so far.

On the other new clusters, three of them are classified as community outbreaks, while another three are linked to workplaces.

One new cluster is categorised as a high-risk group cluster, as it involves an old folk’s home in Taman Bukit Emas, Seremban.

So far, there are 19 confirmed cases involving residents and staff of the home. ANN

Over 23k students below 12 infected with Covid-19 this year – minister

A total of 23,739 students below the age of 12 years have been infected with Covid-19 so far this year, according to Health Minister Dr Adham Baba. In comparison, he said 8,369 such cases were reported in the entirety of 2020. “This data shows how easy it is for a case to be transmitted at school as a result of intermingling,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today. Adham said all district health offices had been instructed to conduct targeted screening at schools, while schools have been instructed that students with any Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, coughs, and sore throat should not come to school. Likewise, students should not come to school if their parents or any household members show Covid-19 symptoms. “This is important because there are cases originating from (students’) families. The student has no symptoms but spreads the disease at school. “For those under quarantine or home surveillance order, their children cannot come to school. Those waiting for Covid-19 test results as persons under surveillance should not send their children to school either,” he said. Parents can write a letter to the school to excuse their children from class if there are symptoms. As for teachers, Adham said he has proposed to Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali and Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin to issue a circular to address teachers’ concerns that they would be considered absent without leave if they have Covid-19 symptoms but no documentation to show for it. He proposed that teachers notify the District Health Office, which would issue a letter confirming that they have Covid-19 symptoms while testing and other measures take place over the next few days. “The Health Ministry is prepared to issue verification letters, but on the condition this is not abused,” he said. Meanwhile, Radzi reportedly said the Education Ministry would not punish students for skipping school over their parent’s Covid-19 concerns, provided the school is informed in advance. “We have never penalised students who didn’t want to go to school if they felt unsafe to do so. But parents must write a letter to inform and give a proper reason, we (school) must have proper recordings,” Bernama quoted him as saying. For the record, Covid-19 patients are most infectious in the few days just before symptoms appear, meaning that patients can be highly infectious even if they have yet to show symptoms. Some cases were caused by people who never developed any Covid-19 symptoms, and a study published in January estimates this accounts for 24 percent of all Covid-19 infections. For children, they are less likely than adults to develop Covid-19 symptoms, and severe illnesses among children are rarer still. However, children may develop a rare but serious condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) two to five weeks after a Covid-19 infection. A recent study of 1,733 US children hospitalised for MIS-C found that 75 percent did not experience Covid-19 symptoms during their initial infection, despite later developing MIS-C symptoms severe enough to require hospital admission. Of the 1,733 children, 1,003 cases (58.2 percent) needed treatment in intensive care units, and death in 24 cases (1.4 percent). Commonly reported MIS-C symptoms amongst children hospitalised for the condition include abdominal pain (66.5 percent) and vomiting (64.3 percent). Many also experienced low blood pressure, shock, and a range of serious heart problems. The incidence is estimated to be 2.1 cases per 100,000 children, although teenagers appear to be less susceptible compared to younger children. – MKINI

Radzi: It’s too small a percentage

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 cases and clusters connected to educational institutions under the Education Ministry (KPM) form a small percentage of the nation’s total figures.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Md Jidin said there were a total of 99 educational institution-related clusters in the country that had a total of 6,549 cases at the moment.

The number of clusters formed in educational institutions within the ministry stood at 52 with a total of 2,274 cases.

“The nation’s total sporadic cases at the moment stands at 60.8%, while those linked to clusters are 39.2%. The KPM cluster is only 4.8%, ” Radzi said.

“Clusters formed in educational institutions are wide as these include higher education institutions, schools under state governments, private schools and kindergartens.

“Not all these components are under our ministry’s operation and fall under the total 10,000 schools we have, ” he said yesterday.

Among those present were his deputies Datuk Mah Hang soon and Muslimin Yahya.

He said while many took jibes at him for remaining mum on this issue, he said the ministry was looking at the data to drill down to the core of the matter.

Data they received would be studied in detail, he added.

“Boarding schools have 25 clusters with 1,559 cases, while day schools have 22 clusters with 585 cases, which is not even 1% of the total clusters.

“People are discussing whether schools need to be closed. If you look at the data, what do you think?” he asked, adding that based on teachers’ and students’ feedback, the latter enjoyed studying face-to-face.The ministry’s biggest challenge, he said, was how to minimise transmission of the virus with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) in boarding schools.

The ministry, he said, looked at areas that were the main contributing factors and narrowed it down to boarding schools.

When asked how many schools nationwide have been ordered to close due to Covid-19 cases, Radzi said the ministry was not able to provide a definite number as the figures kept changing daily.

“The total cases under KPM is lesser compared to other institutions, ” he said.

“SOPs somehow work but in some cases compliance is not satisfying. It’s not perfect but generally, SOPs are implemented well, ” he said.

He said detailed data mapping and plans on how to tighten the SOPs are conducted.

The easy way out is for the ministry to close schools, he said, but questioned whether it was the right decision.

He said schools were a place for students, especially those from poor socioeconomic backgrounds, to not only receive an education, but to meet teachers and friends, and to receive Supplementary Food Programme, for example.

“If data shows the situation is such that we have to close (schools), then we will do so accordingly.

“But as of now, we are committed to ensuring schools will continue in a safe environment.”

Meanwhile, Radzi said schools with even one positive case detected must close immediately for a two-day sanitisation. And they must inform their respective state education departments (JPN) as well as district education offices (PPD).

The district health office (PKD) will then decide whether the entire school needs to be shut down, or just the affected classroom, building or floor, he said.

Radzi also said if parents did not want to send their children to school, they could do so but they should write a letter to the school explaining their reason.

Commenting on the viral incident where a teacher allegedly joked about and trivialised rape, Radzi said the matter had been reported to the police, the ministry can’t be too involved. “We will, however, continue to investigate this matter.”

While Radzi condemned the actions of schools reportedly carrying out “period spot checks”, he also said he had not received information on the matter.

“Can anyone tell me in which school this happened?” ANN

