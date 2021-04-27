‘YOU NEED TO GET EXPERTS, THE SITUATION IS SERIOUS’ – A SOMBRE DR MAHATHIR MINCES NO WORDS AS ‘DOING ITS BEST’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME LOOKS SET TO LOSE THE COVID-19 BATTLE – ‘DON’T TRY TO BE POPULAR, PROPER LOCKDOWNS ARE ESSENTIAL. EMETGENCY ULE HAS NOT HELPED, KELANTAN HAS BECOME WORSE’

Get expert help to fight Covid-19, Dr M tells Putrajaya

THE Covid-19 pandemic is here to stay for a long time and the government must develop the expertise to deal with it, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the virus is not going to go away easily and it can plague the world for a long time.

He believed that the Perikatan Nasional government is doing its best to curb the virus, but said it should also appoint experts to advise it.

“I suppose the government is doing its best. But there are other things that the government should look at. A panel of doctors should be set up to advise the government,” he said in a blog posting today.

The Langkawi MP also said proper lockdowns should be imposed, adding the government should not look at imposing popular opinions.

“In flare-ups, we need to lock down. These are unpopular, but they are absolutely essential. Governments should not seek popularity, but should impose restrictions and oversee that they are obeyed,” he said.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that for the last 13 days, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported was above 2,000. Only one day did the figure go below 2,000.

“The last time the number was below 1,000 was almost a month ago,” he said.

“Yes, the situation is serious. But the declaration of emergency has not made the numbers any less. Certainly, Kelantan has become worse.”

Malaysia enforced an emergency rule on January 12 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the country is bracing for the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Opposition parties have urged parliament to convene, but Putrajaya said parliament will only sit after the emergency expires in August.

Dr Mahathir suggested the government encouraged online shopping and discouraged shopping in malls.

He said online shopping could help the economy as well as bringing down the number of new infections.

“Online business should be encouraged. Shopping should be discouraged. All purchases should be made online,” he said.

“This means a food delivery service is needed. Many people could get employment in this delivery business. But they must adhere to the special standard operating procedures for them.”

He warned that a fourth wave of the pandemic would exhaust the frontline staff.

“The hospitals may not have enough beds. Even under normal circumstances, patients have to be left in the corridors with no life support,” he said.

“If the numbers shoot up again to 4,000 plus a day, and it had done so before, would we be able to handle it?”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

