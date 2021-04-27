SHAFIE CRIES FOUL – AS SABAH JOINS THE CMCO LIST – ‘WHERE’S THE FOOD AID, WHY ARE YOU STARVING SABAHANS WHO LIVE IN OPPOSITION-LED AREAS’ – EVEN AS INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME EXTENDS BAN ON MCO & CMCO INTERSTATE TRAVEL UNTIL MAY 17

Sabah, which was under recovery MCO, will also be placed under CMCO from tomorrow onwards. The CMCO in the four states and the federal territory will last until May 17.
Meanwhile, Kelantan will remain under MCO for another two weeks, while Perlis, Pahang, Kedah, Perak, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya, Labuan and Melaka stay under RMCO. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Where’s the food aid for Sabahans under EMCO, asks Shafie
KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal has urged the state government to take heed of the people’s frustrations especially in areas affected by enhanced movement control orders (EMCOs).
Shafie said the peaceful demonstration in Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau recently, where seven people were detained including activists, was a clear sign that the people are angry and frustrated.
He said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government keeps announcing that food baskets are being prepared and millions allocated for food aid but on the ground, the people are complaining they have not seen “even a grain of rice”.
“Don’t make life any more difficult for those under EMCO. The authorities must ensure those affected anywhere in Sabah get the necessary food aid without delay,” he said in a statement here today.
The Warisan president said the government must act urgently in ensuring people in the EMCO areas get the necessary food aid without delay.
“The authorities can extend opening hours for food outlets or takeaways but as long as the people are barred from getting access to shops and food, then it is as good as starving them.
“We cannot avoid enforcing the EMCO but the people in the affected areas must get food. The state government must show compassion. This is the fasting month,” the Semporna MP said.
The seven people detained in last Saturday’s protest, aged between 26 and 31, claimed the residents’ welfare at Kampung Muhibbah Raya had been neglected.
However, Tawau Municipal Council president Arnold Joibi denied that people in the 20 localities under the EMCO in the district, including Kampung Muhibbah Raya, had not received food aid.
He said 8,752 food baskets had been distributed to 7,372 household heads in the localities since April 1, adding that 540 food baskets were supplied to Kampung Muhibbah Raya.
The detainees, who were among a group of people who protested against the extension of the EMCO at the village, were released on police bail yesterday.
Meanwhile, Shafie said he also heard of complaints that opposition-held areas were deprived of food aid.
He said this should not happen as government funds were involved and should be distributed fairly.
“Stop playing politics and do what you are supposed to do as the government of the day,” he added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
NSC: Ban on MCO, CMCO interstate travel remains until May 17
The National Security Council (NSC) has decided that the existing ban on interstate travel between areas under movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO will remain in effect until May 17.
This affects the following states and territories: Kelantan, Sarawak, Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang.
It means those who want to travel between these areas for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities will not be able to do so.
The first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 13.
In a televised press conference this evening, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel will be allowed for those travelling between recovery MCO states and territories.
These are Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Labuan.
“Just like the standard operating procedure (SOP) announced before this, it remains the same now.
“Interstate travel is still not allowed except for tourism activities from a recovery MCO state to another recovery MCO state using the green travel bubble concept using tourism agencies and agents that are registered with the Tourism Ministry.
“Interdistrict travel is allowed,” he said. MKINI
