NICKY LIOW DRAGNET – 10 COPS INCLUDING A SUPERINTENDENT FROM CID & 2 MACC OFFICERS INCLUDING AN ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER ARRESTED – BUT HAVE THEY GOT ALL THE BIG FISH YET?

TEN police and two anti-graft officers were nabbed for having links to fugitive businessman Nicky Liow, who is wanted for money laundering and running scams.

Among those arrested were two senior police officers attached to the Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) and integrity and standards compliance department (JIPS).

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they also detained two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in the operation in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Negri Sembilan from April 21.

“In Bukit Aman we detained a superintendent from CID and an inspector from JIPS.

“In Selangor we arrested a deputy superintendent (DSP) and two inspectors from CID and another inspector from Special Branch.”

“In Malacca a DSP from CID was nabbed while in Kuala Lumpur we arrested an assistant superintendent (ASP) attached to the commercial crime unit at the Sentul district police headquarters.

“In Negri Sembilan, two inspectors were arrested and in Putrajaya we detained two MACC officers. One is an assistant commissioner and the other is a senior enforcement officer,” Ayob said in a press conference this morning.

Those arrested were between the ages of 36 and 49 years.

The arrests are a part of Phase II of Ops Pelican 3.0, a special operation to track down Liow who is allegedly involved in a multi-million ringgit money laundering syndicate and scamming activities.

The case is being investigated for organised crimes.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had previously said 34 enforcement personnel, the majority being from the police, had been arrested in the first phase of Ops Pelican.

Nicky Liow and his gang have been active since 2014 and the victims are not only Malaysians but also Chinese nationals.

In the first phase of the operation, police seized luxury vehicles and foreign currency worth over RM7 million along with a pistol and 40 bullets.

Earlier this week, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Nicky Liow and his assistant who is known as Niu Zhe, 31, a Chinese national.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Abd Rahim Jaafar told reporters last week that photographs of the gang members have been distributed to national border control posts.

