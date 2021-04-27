GLOOM & ANXIETY AS NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS STAY NEAR TO THE 3,000-MARK AFTER NEARLY 2 WEEKS – ARE THE NUMBERS BEING ‘LEASHED’ AMID PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S INCOMPETENCE & DENIAL MODE OVER SCHOOLS RE-OPENING FIASCO

Dr Noor Hisham: 2,733 more Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia in last 24-hour period

KUALA LUMPUR — A total of 2,733 more Covid-19 infections were detected nationwide over the last day, the 13th day numbers have remained above the 2,000-case mark.

A tweet by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah showed Selangor once again as the state with the highest number of new cases with 750 new infections, followed by Kelantan with 484, and Sarawak with 432.

Kuala Lumpur reported 377 new cases, Johor 220, and Penang 115, with the nation’s cumulative Covid-19 count now at 398,451 cases.

