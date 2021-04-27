THE FACT IS – MALAYSIANS WANT TO BE A ‘FAILED NATION’ – THEY ARE TOO LAZY TO THINK – THEY ONLY WANT TO BE ‘PROVIDED FOR’! OTHERWISE WHY KEEP VOTING FOR RACISM, CORRUPTION & CRONYISM? NOW WITH COVID-19 AT CRITICAL JUNCTURE – MUHYIDDIN & CO HAVE TAKEN TO HIDING FROM THE PRESS! HOW FAR FROM THE BOTTOM CAN WE BE?
We have ourselves to blame for being labelled a ‘failed’ nation
I AM disappointed with the apathy of the rakyat when it comes to fighting corruption, nepotism and cronyism.
When the Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador broke the code of silence and revealed that there were senior police officers, including a former IGP, protecting a certain “cartel”, everyone’s head turned and they started guessing the names of the senior officers.
Just over a week ago, Abdul Hamid wanted to carry out a reshuffle just before retiring, and we know that he was asked to see the Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin.
Under normal circumstances, the minister would not interfere with a reshuffle within the police force, as this is the prerogative of the top cop himself, but in this instance, the IGP sounded out his disappointment after the meeting.
Where are the Ambigas, the Maria Chins, and the Tian Chuas? Where are the Liew Chin Tongs, the Ong Kian Mings, the Rafizi Ramlis, Nurul Izzahs and Hannah Yeohs of the future, or the Karpal Singhs of the past, who once stood up against the wrongs done to this nation?
Why have these people chosen to remain silent when some things are going from bad to worse? Have they decided to lay down the hatchets because of the apathy that they see in Malaysians
What happened to the battle cry of Reformasi, “Ini kalilah!”? Anwar Ibrahim’s following was strong when he went into prison, but after he was released, where is the people’s political will for change?Change for a better Malaysia! Justice for all! Has this not been the battle cry of the rakyat all these 20-odd years since Anwar was sacked by former prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad?
Who has stolen our hope and narrative as Malaysians? Do we just blame it on a group of unprincipled men? Or, should we blame ourselves for our own apathy?
When I look at the amount of complaints on social media, I can only shake my head in disbelief. Malaysians have plenty of time to complain about everything under the sun, but when a suggestion is made to put their views across in the media, they shy away.
Why have we become a “rocking chair” culture of complainants, instead of taking charge of the narrative in this country?
Why do we allow the “crooks” (as some social media users like to put it) to run the country and plunder the wealth of this nation, while every one of us suffers in silence?
While we watch and do nothing, our nation is today lagging far behind other Asean countries in terms of competitiveness in attracting foreign investments. A number of major multinational firms have exited the country since 20 years ago, preferring countries like Indonesia and Vietnam.
We are losing our brains to other countries. Columnist Mariam Mokhtar wrote about an Ipoh-born Tan Zhongshan who emerged as top student in his Cambridge final-year law examinations. Tan had also bagged a number of awards.
In her article, Mariam revealed that Tan was a recipient of Singapore’s Asean scholarship, and now, after graduating from England’s second oldest university in June last year, he has returned to Singapore. After completing his Bar examinations in 2011, he will join the Singapore Legal Service in January next year.
Over the years, we have seen so many of these young men and women leave the country, bringing along with them their talents to countries where their contributions are appreciated. Who is to blame?
Back to Abdul Hamid, he will be retiring in just one week’s time. Until now, there is no sign of any extension given for him to carry on with his good work. Who is to blame?
I end with the famous words attributed to Irish statesman, economist, and philosopher Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
*Stephen Ng reads The Malaysian Insight.
Putrajaya should not hide behind pandemic
Since then, however, there has been no accounting from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on how the existing allocation for vaccines has been spent or why more funds are needed.
As such, when Bernama informed media outlets last night that Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was scheduled to hold a press conference in Putrajaya today, the media sensed that this was the opportunity to get some clarity on the KWAN amendment and how the government planned to use this money.
“Due to the new SOP (standard operating procedure), the minister’s press conference will be limited to invited media only as there is limited space due to social distancing restrictions,” said a ministry official on its WhatsApp group.
Further questions on whether Tengku Zafrul would have the press conference on Facebook Live, as is done by so many others, was met with complete silence from the ministry.
This is completely unacceptable as, pandemic or not, Putrajaya must be accountable to the public. With Parliament suspended, the government must give greater access to the media to ensure there is accountability and transparency in its actions.
More so when PN has passed two major financial amendments without any public consultation.
The first was to allow the government to spend taxpayers’ money without legislative approval and the second involved using the RM16-billion National Trust Fund (KWAN).
Very few complained when PN began limiting attendance to its media conferences to government-controlled media in March 2020.
With the country and the world facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the restrictions applied to Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s press conferences were justifiable.
Although non-government-controlled media were barred from Ismail’s daily announcements, Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s press conferences were open to all media groups where an average of 30 reporters would attend each day. Ismail’s press briefings are still limited to government-controlled media outlets.
Nevertheless, the constraints were accepted as part of the new normal that came with temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitisers.
But 13 months on, the circumstances have changed.
Malaysia no longer has a full national lockdown. The country has also started its national vaccination programme. And between the first movement-control order (MCO) last year and now, the government has reopened almost every sector except Parliament.
Since then, too, the PN government has held two Parliament meetings, flown ministers abroad and contested in the Sabah elections last year.
With many restrictions on public life lifted, there is no reason why the media should be stopped from performing its duty.
Particularly, when it involves RM19.5 billion of taxpayers’ funds.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
