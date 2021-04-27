THIS IS HOW ORDINARY MALAYSIANS ARE SUFFERING – YET POWER-CRAZED MUHYIDDIN REGIME TELLS AGONG THEY’RE DOING A ‘GREAT’ JOB! HEY LOOK – MY APPROVAL RATING AS PM IS 67%!!?
EMCO protesters tell of income loss, lack of govt aid
RESIDENTS of Kg Muhibbah Raya in Tawau, Sabah, who protested the government’s extension of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in their area, had not wished to cause trouble but had simply wanted their concerns to be heard.
The villagers told The Malaysian Insight they only wanted to express their disappointment with the decision.
The decision to prolong the EMCO was made without taking into account and understanding the situation and difficulties the residents faced, they said.
On Friday, the government announced KG Muhibbah Raya would remain under the EMCO for 14 more days, from April 25 to May 8.
Health authorities had tested 622 of the villagers for Covid-19, 70 of whom were found to be infected while 310 others are awaiting their results.
Resident Muhamad Asyraf Yusof, 29, said many of the villagers had lost their source of income since the area was placed under the EMCO on April 10.
“Most of the residents here, including I, are self-employed, earning daily wages.
“When the EMCO was first implemented for two weeks, we could still survive, but when it was extended for a month, we could not work, there was no income, so what could we do,” said Asyraf who works as a gardener.
“Food aid was only given once which was in the first week of EMCO. The second week there was none. Meanwhile, in the EMCO area, only one grocery store is allowed to operate.
“We can only go out alone according to the SOP which we follow.
“But we residents cannot survive without working, especially for those whose daily wage is affected. There may be no problem for those who get a monthly salary, but for those who earn a day’s wage, what about them?” Asyraf said.
He added that the authorities should appoint a special Covid-19 village committee to provide information and explanation to the residents.
He said this was because the residents were not clear with the rules and the information was also not in line with what the residents received.
“For example, on Sunday, there were four people infected, but information from the Ministry of Health said there were eight cases. Where did the other four cases come from?
“We need to know in order to reduce the residents’ worries about Covid-19. When we have data released in line with the village Covid-19 committee, the residents no longer need to wonder why they need four weeks of EMCO,” Asyraf said.
He also explained that last Saturday’s incident, which led to the arrest of several activists and villagers, was because the protesters wanted to be heard.
“The peaceful demonstration was made not for the residents of this village but for the whole community. We wanted our voices to be heard.
“There was no element of riot or disturbance… we just wanted to be heard,” he said.
Not a violent protest
Last Saturday, Sabah police arrested seven men when they tried to demonstrate near a roadblock in Kampung Muhibbah Raya.
A group of youths on motorcycles stopped near the roadblock at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Gabungan roundabout and stood holding placards.
Tawau police chief Peter Umbuas said the seven arrested were being investigated under three offenses, namely Section 188 of the Penal Code, Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act, and Section 25 of the Emergency Ordinance 2021.
Among those detained were social activists Mukmin Nantang and Mohd Azwan Irwan, and villagers living in the EMCO enforcement area.
The detention was criticised by various quarters, including Bersih, who said it showed that the government did not respect Article 10 of the Federal Constitution which protects the people’s freedom of expression.
Meanwhile, a fellow activist who declined to be named, slammed the detention saying that the action was not appropriate and fair because the detainees only wanted to voice their rights.
Hazia Linggam, 26, a wife of an activist who was arrested, also expressed disappointment. She said her husband, Abdul Razak Junid, who owns a restaurant, did not intend to cause chaos but only wanted to convey the plight of the residents who are now increasingly desperate to work.
Hazia said the implementation of EMCO caused the residents to be burdened so much that some had to make food rations because they were running out of food.
“Because many people here work for a daily wage, so if they don’t work for a day, there is no money.
“So from where does the money come from to buy food? My husband just wanted to say this and it was done in peace, I didn’t expect the police to arrest them,” she said.
All seven who were arrested were released yesterday evening.
Long queues, low sales and cashless transactions at Ramadan bazaars
RAMADAN bazaars this year offer a new experience for both traders and consumers due to the changes enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Following the suspension of the bazaars last year at the height of the pandemic, the fasting month eateries started operating this year with new health protocols in place.
This meant strict temperature checks, fewer stalls and a reduced number of people – all meant to curb the spread of the virus in a crowded place – which inevitably mean a drop sales and income for the traders.
There was, however, a bright side to the situation as traders were now moving towards cashless transactions and e-wallets to reduce human contact, further limiting the chances of infection.
To help vendors conduct businesses safely, Shopee Malaysia introduced its integrated mobile wallet, ShopeePay – a cashless payment method that offers users easy access to digital payment services and cashback – at selected Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars.
Alain Yee, head of ShopeePay Malaysia, told The Malaysian Insight the response has been encouraging, especially among the traders.
“Many of them are interested in adopting an e-wallet, but did not know how to go about it,” he said.
“The ShopeePay team has been on the ground providing one-on-one guidance to show these merchants how our e-wallet works and the special cashback voucher programme we are providing to them at no cost.”
Yee said the ShopeePay mobile wallet can be found at the Ramadan bazaars in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras and Presint 3, Putrajaya as well as the Aidilfitri bazaar in Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.
He said in a short two weeks, close to 300 merchants from these bazaars have already adopted ShopeePay, with more to come.
Shopee is also offering a 0% merchant discount rate (MDR) for bazaar traders.
“What this means is that traders using our mobile wallet take home 100% of what they make from transactions using our mobile wallet,” Yee said.
“It is as good as collecting cash and your transactions are all digitally recorded – which makes bookkeeping a lot easier.”
ShopeePay is also having a campaign where it is offering bazaar vouchers a RM4 cashback for a minimum spend of RM8 daily, which can be bought in the “Deals Near Me” function on the Shopee app for 5 sen.
Deals Near Me is an online-to-offline (O2O) feature that uses location-based services to help users discover ShopeePay vouchers by merchants including cafes, restaurants, services, and now bazaars.
This means that Shopee users who are working, walking by, or even driving close to the bazaars will be shown the attractive cashback deals available at the bazaars.
“Users can then purchase these ShopeePay Bazaar vouchers on the Shopee app, and redeem them immediately at participating stores to enjoy the RM4 cashback when they pay with ShopeePay.
“This will translate further into sales for the bazaar traders and savings for Shopee users.
“At the same time, users can also get RM3 cashback for a minimum spend of RM15 daily by using our mobile wallet,” he said.
Drop in sales
However, several Ramadan bazaar traders said they have seen a drop in sales and visitors this year after not being able to participate in the bazaar last year due to the pandemic.
A seller who only wished to be known as Awan said his sales were not the same as in previous years.
Awan, who has been participating in Ramadan bazaars for the past 21 years said this year’s bazaar experience was new to him as traders and visitors were bound by strict standard operating procedure (SOP).
This year’s bazaars have seen the number of customers drop by half with a queue system set up at each location.
“This new norm has to some extent affected the number of visitors to the bazaars because customers prefer to go to places that are easy and quick to buy at where there are no long queues,” said the 31-year-old who sells a variety of dishes at a bazaar in Subang Jaya as well as one in Puchong.
He, however, was grateful when the government announced that Ramadan bazaars would be allowed to operate.
“For those of us who are street food traders, this month allows us to earn more than all the other months due to the attractions from visitors and the atmosphere of the bazaars,” he said.
Nizar Mohd Nasir, 30, a trader who sells Salmon Assam Laksa and satay at the Prima Saujana bazaar in Kajang said his experience as a Ramadan bazaar trader this year has been disappointing.
“At first, we felt relieved because we thought that the bazaar will be able to generate a lot of income for us as a family to compensate for the losses we suffered since the pandemic started but it was not as we expected,” said Nizar who owns a tourism company that has not been able to operate due to the pandemic.
“Our sales are alright, but it’s nowhere near our target at all. In that sense, the experience has been disappointing,” he said.
He added that most traders also have an online presence for customers to order and get it delivered without having to queue at the bazaar.
“Though one would expect that with the new SOP, where the number of vendors is reduced, there would be less competition to sell our products or food. At the same time, even with a full crowd, it’s not as big as the Ramadan bazaar crowd that we knew before,” he said echoing the same concerns as Awan.
“They also limit the number of customers in the bazaar area at a time, which is good for social distancing, but also creates a long line,” he said.
“All that said, neither Covid-19 nor the SOP can take the fun out of the Ramadan bazaar experience. The loud noises from vendors promoting their stuff and asking people to ‘singgah’, the banter, the camaraderie between the vendors and with the organisers, the customers bustling around excitedly looking for food,” he said.
Bibi Azuriana, 31, from Subang Jaya who sells Geprek chicken at a bazaar in Subang told The Malaysian Insight that, in terms of SOP, more people should be let into the bazaars as they are held in open spaces.
“We are living in a world where everyone is rushing against time and we don’t like to wait in line for almost an hour.
“I can see the line is too long at the USJ 4 bazaar, especially when they have to queue from one end of the street to the other just to check-in, only to walk all the way up again, which some people can’t handle and, so, they would exit the bazaar halfway,” she said.
She added that visitors have complained about the lack of choice at the bazaar and not returned.
While her bazaar experience hasn’t changed much this year, she noted that there weren’t as many people as there used to be due to long queues and the hot weather, which has also resulted in slow and stagnant sales.
