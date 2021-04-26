PETALING JAYA: Home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) for all schools will be conducted for two weeks after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri school break.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said for schools that fall under the first category, PdPR will be held from May 16 to 27, while those under the second category will be from May 17 to 28.

“In the context of teaching and learning, the ministry has decided to implement PdPR for two weeks.

“This is to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission that could happen outside school during the festive season and could increase the transmission in educational institutions under the ministry, ” he said in a Facebook post Monday (April 26).

He said schools that fall under the first group will be on Hari Raya break from May 7 until 15, while the second group will be from May 8 to 16.

School session to continue, says Radzi

THE Education Ministry is committed to continuing with the school session as it is confident that the standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented in schools can curb the spread of Covid-19, said Education Minister Radzi Jidin.

He said the data available showed that schools were safe to attend and not the cause of Covid-19 clusters.The latest data from the Health Ministry showed that, of the 99 education clusters, 52 involved public schools with 2,274 cases, he said.“This is 4.8% of the clusters or 2.07% of cluster cases. “Of these cases, 1.42% or 1,559 cases involved residential schools and only 0.53% or 585 cases involved non-boarding schools, not even 1%,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today. The ministry previously said that 60.8% of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia were sporadic cases and 39.2% involved clusters. “If we look at the 60.8%, in this context, the kids are exposed to Covid-19 anywhere, but students are in a controlled environment in schools because of the set SOP. We’re not saying we’re perfect, but we will do our best to keep infections to a minimum with the SOP,” he added. Radzi said the authorities would step up measures for SOP compliance in hostels, including through a task force. However, schools would be closed on the instruction of the National Security Council (MKN) if the situation worsened, he said. He said under the current SOP, schools with positive cases would be closed for two days, and the district health office would make a risk assessment to decide if the closure needs to be extended. This is also to enable the office to conduct close contact tracing and to monitor sanitisation and disinfection. Radzi said schools in red zones would not be closed except if they were under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), but state governments can discuss with the Ministry of Education if risk assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health required schools in certain localities to be temporarily shut. He said attendance in schools between March 1 and April 23 was 90.26%, which was high. Radzi said checks on the ground showed that children were excited to attend school and parents were also keen to send them to school. Although it might be easy to close schools at this moment, it might not be the right move, he added. “It may be easy to take this route (closing schools), but let’s do the right thing. Would closing schools be the right decision (now)? We need to decide based on data and analysis,” he said. – Bernama Over 23k students below 12 infected with Covid-19 this year – minister A total of 23,739 students below the age of 12 years have been infected with Covid-19 so far this year, according to Health Minister Dr Adham Baba. In comparison, he said 8,369 such cases were reported in the entirety of 2020. “This data shows how easy it is for a case to be transmitted at school as a result of intermingling,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today. Adham said all district health offices had been instructed to conduct targeted screening at schools, while schools have been instructed that students with any Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, coughs, and sore throat should not come to school. Likewise, students should not come to school if their parents or any household members show Covid-19 symptoms. “This is important because there are cases originating from (students’) families. The student has no symptoms but spreads the disease at school. “For those under quarantine or home surveillance order, their children cannot come to school. Those waiting for Covid-19 test results as persons under surveillance should not send their children to school either,” he said. Parents can write a letter to the school to excuse their children from class if there are symptoms. As for teachers, Adham said he has proposed to Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali and Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin to issue a circular to address teachers’ concerns that they would be considered absent without leave if they have Covid-19 symptoms but no documentation to show for it. He proposed that teachers notify the District Health Office, which would issue a letter confirming that they have Covid-19 symptoms while testing and other measures take place over the next few days. “The Health Ministry is prepared to issue verification letters, but on the condition this is not abused,” he said. For the record, Covid-19 patients are most infectious in the few days just before symptoms appear, meaning that patients can be highly infectious even if they have yet to show symptoms. Some cases were caused by people who never developed any Covid-19 symptoms, and a study published in January estimates this accounts for 24 percent of all Covid-19 infections. For children, they are less likely than adults to develop Covid-19 symptoms, and severe illnesses among children are rarer still. However, children may develop a rare but serious condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) two to five weeks after a Covid-19 infection. A recent study of 1,733 US children hospitalised for MIS-C found that 75 percent did not experience Covid-19 symptoms during their initial infection, despite later developing MIS-C symptoms severe enough to require hospital admission. Of the 1,733 children, 1,003 cases (58.2 percent) needed treatment in intensive care units, and death in 24 cases (1.4 percent). Commonly reported MIS-C symptoms amongst children hospitalised for the condition include abdominal pain (66.5 percent) and vomiting (64.3 percent). Many also experienced low blood pressure, shock, and a range of serious heart problems. The incidence is estimated to be 2.1 cases per 100,000 children, although teenagers appear to be less susceptible compared to younger children. MKINI

ANN / BERNAMA / MKINI

.