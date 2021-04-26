IS ‘SEMUA SAPU’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME SO SHORT OF MONEY? ‘ANYTHING GOES LAST GRAB’ OR NOT, BURGER SELLER IN KELANTAN FINED RM50K FOR OPERATING OUT OF HOURS?

Burger seller fined RM50,000 for operating out of hours

A burger seller was shocked to be slapped with an RM50,000 fine for operating out of the permissible trading hours under the movement control order (MCO) in Kelantan.

Wan Mohd Faisal Wan Kadir, 38, who operates a stall in front of his house at Kampung Rambutan Rendang, Kota Bharu, said he was visited by police at about 11.10pm when he was completing some orders.

Under the MCO rules in Kelantan, eateries can only operate until 10pm.

“At the time, there were no customers at the stall.

“I was preparing some orders for a group of factory workers. I usually deliver their orders to the factory,” he said.

Faisal said the compound was too high, especially in the MCO period when business is limited.

“It’s true that my stall was still operational, but I wasn’t trading (with walk-in customers). I was just completing orders. I didn’t even have tables open for dine-in,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted.

Faisal said police informed him they took action after a complaint that he was operating outside of permissible hours.

This is not the first time he has been compounded for allegedly flouting MCO regulations.

During the first nationwide MCO last year, Faisal was issued a compound of RM1,000 for operating his business.

“I was selling in front of my home because it was my only source of income.

“I am appealing for this latest compound to be revised – the amount far exceeds what I can afford,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Bahru district police chief Abdul Rahim Daud said Faisal can submit an appeal to the Health Ministry.

He said the compound issued was for the maximum amount for the offence of trading beyond the permissible operating hours.

“In the summons book, it is written that RM50,000 is the maximum fine (for businesses) while for individuals it is RM10,000.

“He can appeal to the Health Ministry,” he said when contacted.

