HOME MINISTER VS IGP? ‘IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG WAR WITH EXPOSES & CONFLICTS’ – UMNO’S PUAD RAISES CONCERNS AS YET ANOTHER RECORDING GOES VIRAL – ‘IF A HOME MINISTER’S CONVERSATION CAN BE RECORDED, THEN IS MALAYSIA SAFE? AND ARE THE DETAILS OF THE CONVERSATION A SCANDAL?’

Puad says the leak of minister’s recording is ‘concerning’

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi today raised concerns over the country’s security after a purported recording of a minister talking about the reshuffle in the police force had gone viral.

Puad claimed the person recorded sounded like home minister Hamzah Zainudin talking about promotions and the change of roles in the police force.

“If the home minister’s conversation can be recorded, then is Malaysia safe? It is not about who recorded it or whether it is legitimate, but the question is: the details in the conversation, is it a scandal?” he asked in a Facebook post today.

Puad said a thorough investigation was necessary and Hamzah might have to lodge a police report beforehand.

“But who has the power to order an immediate investigation, the home minister or the inspector-general of police?

“Is there going to be a big war, with exposés and conflicts that might reduce the country’s confidence in the Perikatan Nasional government?” he asked.

In the recording, which was posted on several blogs, a man was heard discussing giving a Perakian a promotion, plausibly for a police role. The man was also heard saying that another person should no longer decide on the appointment of state police chiefs but could only nominate five names.

FMT has contacted Hamzah and the IGP for comment.

