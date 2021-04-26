THE VICIOUS CYCLE GROWS – AND MUHYIDDIN REGIME IS CLUELESS: 7 MORE SCHOOLS IN KEDAH CLOSED – AND ANOTHER 6 IN NEGRI SEMBILAN – YET OF WHAT USE IS A 2-DAY CLOSURE? IT ONLY BURDENS & ADDS TO THE INEFFICIENCY IN THE MOE SYSTEM, PROLONGS THE EXPOSURE OF RISK TO THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA

Covid-19: Seven more schools in Kedah closed

ALOR SETAR: Seven schools in Kedah have been ordered to close for two days beginning on Tuesday (April 27).

The schools are SJK (C) Pumpong, SK Taman Uda, SK Dato’ Wan Mohd Saman, SK Dato’ Wan Kemara, SK Haji Rahman, Pendang; SMK Lunas, Kulim; and SK Junjong, Kulim.

State Education Department director Rozaini Ahmad said on Monday (April 26) any school with confirmed Covid-19 cases, whether involving teachers, students, or administrators, would be closed.

SMK Agama Kedah, Maktab Mahmud Baling and SMK Baling, which were ordered to close earlier, remain closed. ANN

Covid-19: Six more schools to close in Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Six more schools were ordered to close for two days in Negri Sembilan after Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (April 26) morning.

Earlier, a state Education Department official said four schools with one each in Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Jempol were ordered to close to allow the authorities to carry out sanitisation works.

These schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday (April 27).

Later Monday, state Education Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said six more schools have also been told to close.

These are SMK Mambau, SMK Puteri, SK KGV, SK Desa Cempaka, SK Gemas and SK Methodist ACS.

“These schools will be closed on April 27 and 28,” he said in a statement Monday.

On April 23 (Friday), SMK Seremban 2 near here was ordered to close after 17 cases were reported in the school, and will remain closed until this Thursday (April 29).

Three cases were also reported at SMAP Labu on the same day but the school was not closed.

A total of 179 students have been sent to Institute Aminuddin Baki and the Higher Education Academy to be quarantined. ANN

ANN

.