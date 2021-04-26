BOMBSHELL – ARE THE LIVES OF MALAYSIAN STUDENTS WORTH LESS THAN POLITICIANS? MUDA LAMBASTS MUHYIDDIN REGIME – WITH THE PANDEMIC SO SERIOUS, WHY EXPOSE THE YOUNG TO DEATH & ILL HEALTH WHEN PARLIAMENT CANNOT EVEN BE REOPENED – EVEN AS COVID-19 RAMPAGES ON WITH NO SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT – AND NEW CASES STAY NEAR THE 3,000 MARK

In a statement today, Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin also asked if the government valued the health of Members of Parliament (MPs) more than that of primary school children.

“Then the second question arises, why is the government willing to risk the health of school students and is confident with its plans to manage millions of students, but cannot manage to conduct Parliament, which only involves a small number of parliamentarians and their officials?” he added.

He also pointed out that the majority of MPs had received their Covid-19 jabs unlike school students, teaching staff and parents, which means the risk of infection in Parliament is far lower than in schools.

Zaidel was responding to a statement by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan earlier today, where he said the government had not reconvened Parliament because it prioritised containing the Covid-19 pandemic and the health of MPs and other parliamentary officials.

Takiyuddin said that Parliament would be reconvened on the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council, at “an appropriate time” before or after the end of the Emergency period on August 1.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah previously consented to the proclamation of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 infections has subsided. MALAY MAIL

Covid-19 (April 27): 2,776 new cases, patients in ICU rising

The Health Ministry today reported 2,776 new Covid-19 cases and the situation is not improving.

The number of Covid-19 patients needed intensive care (300) has more than doubled since the recent low recorded on March 11.

The number of active Covid-19 cases have not been this high since March 1.

Active cases: 24,713

Patients in ICU: 300

Intubated: 133

States

In the Klang Valley alone, there were 1,023 new cases, while East Malaysia reported 705 new cases.

Johor (309 new cases) reported the highest number of cases since March 5.

As of yesterday, the R-naught for the entire country remained at 1.12 for a second consequtive day. This does not mean that the spread of Covid-19 is stable, as a R-naught of more than 1.00 meant the exact opposite.

A more micro-level, there are only four regions where the spread of Covid-19 is not increasing (R-naught less than 1.00) – Penang, Labuan, Putrajaya and Perlis.

Deaths

The national Covid-19 death toll has reached 1,449 with 13 new deaths reported today.

The new deaths were recorded in Selangor (3), Sarawak (6), Sabah (2), Kelantan (1) and Johor (1).

Two victims were already dead when they were brought to the hospital. The youngest victim was 32. MKINI

