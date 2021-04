PETALING JAYA: The Pahang Palace has revoked the Datuk Seri title of wanted businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee, Bernama reports

Police had busted the “Nicky Gang” suspected to be involved in international organised crime, Macau scam and money laundering.

Police also confiscated hundreds of thousands of ringgit in cash and assets worth millions through 70 raids conducted in the Klang Valley recently.

ANN

