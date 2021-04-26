‘GRANDFATHER’ WANTS UMNO DESTROYED – ‘THE COMPLETE DISAPPEARANCE OF UMNO IS PART OF THE PICTURE’ – ‘UMNO IS BEING CHOKED OFF IN LARG CHUNKS. THE FOOD CHAIN & MONEY SUPPLY IS BEING TOTALLY CUT OFF!’

Supreme Council meeting no action against party president (Ha ha ha)

main agenda party elections postponed (Ha ha ha)

My comments :

My sources say Atok wants to destroy Umno completely. To achieve that they need a secret weapon. The secret weapon is Wak Jawa. So he will not be molested for the time being. The party elections will be postponed tomorrow. It is part of the plan.

Contrary to what everyone says Atok wants Bersatu to succeed UMNO as the new Malay party. Talk is Atok meets with some Bersatu people on a regular basis.

Umno is being choked off in large chunks. The food chain and money supply is being totally cut off.

The recent arrests about that government contracts cartel involves the Umno food chain. Their money has been cut off. The Bazar Ramadan this year was supposed to have started again but in Wilayah Persekutuan they have all been banned. Bazar Ramadan in the WP has long been part of the Umno food-chain as well.

UMNO’s accounts are still frozen. Without money Umno is already dead. The way things are going the UMNO food chain will be completely destroyed long before Tan Sri Muhyiddin completes his first term by 2023.

The idea is that desperate Umno division heads will switch sides. Cash is king. It is expected that entire Umno divisions will switch sides. No exact timing but there is a timetable in this direction.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin wants to run for a second term. This is a strategic objective. Whether it happens or not is Insya Allah. But to get there, the entire mahjong table has to be re-arranged.

The existence of Umno is not part of this picture.

The complete disappearance of UMNO is part of the picture.

Some folks say that even if Umno stays with Perikatan Nasional, UMNO can hardly win 25 Parliamentary seats in the next elections, including UMNO Sabah. There is some arithmetic behind this number. As it is UMNO only has less than 40 seats left. But ALL Umno seats are based on Cash is King. Each Parliamentary seat will need berpuluh-puluh juta Ringgit to win. With the money supply cut off I doubt Umno can win even 10 Parliamentary seats.

So tomorrow Wak Jawa will be intact. Khabar-eh?

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

