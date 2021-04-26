THE GLOVES ARE OFF! HADI AS GOOD AS TELLS ZAHID & NAJIB CAMPS THEY ARE WORSE THAN ‘RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS WHO SET OFF BOMBS THAT KILL PEOPLE’

You’re worse than bombers, Hadi tells opponents of emergency

PETALING JAYA: Those who oppose the state of emergency are more extreme than religious extremists who set off bombs that kill people, claims PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

In a Facebook post, Hadi said such people have “hidden agendas” and cared more about their personal interests than the lives of the people.

He added that their opposition to the emergency to fight Covid-19 will put the lives of many in danger and can lead to more people losing their lives than in a bombing by a religious extremist.

“It is as if they are not on planet earth which has been hit by the pandemic. Their reasons (for opposing) are more political in nature, with an eye on grabbing power,” he said.

The Marang MP said extreme politicking could affect the economy and safety of the people.

Hadi said Malaysia should not follow Western countries who act in the name of freedom and human rights to the point they lack discipline in handling the pandemic, which was “worse than war”.

The opposition will be meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, soon to hand over a petition calling for an end to the emergency.

The aim of the audience is to inform the King of the negative impacts of the emergency and the need to call it off for the sake of the people.

Former prime minister Najib Razak has also taken swipes at the government over its handling of the pandemic, saying the emergency and second movement control order have failed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has repeatedly defended the proclamation of emergency, saying it was only declared in response to the Covid-19 situation.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.