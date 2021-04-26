SCHOOLS FIASCO – NOW MOE ORDERS CLOSURE OF 70 SCHOOLS IN SELANGOR, 20 IN PENANG & 4 IN NEGRI – BUT ONLY FOR 2 DAYS! HOW SILLY & INEFFICIENT IS THIS – WITH 53 OUT OF THE 90 ACTIVE CLUSTERS FORMED SINCE JANUARY 2021 COMING FROM THE EDUCATION SECTOR
Covid-19: Education Dept orders 79 schools in Selangor to close
PETALING JAYA: Some 79 schools in Selangor have been instructed to close for two days after Covid-19 cases were reported.
In a circular issued and confirmed by the Selangor Education Department, the schools will be closed on Monday (April 26) and Tuesday (April 27).
This involves 18 schools in the Petaling Perdana district, 19 schools in the Hulu Langat district, nine schools in the Gombak district, nine schools in the Petaling Utama district, 15 schools in the Klang district, two schools in the Sepang district, five schools in the Hulu Selangor district and two schools in the Kuala Langat district.
According to an Education Ministry statement on Oct 9,2020, schools with even a single positive case detected must close immediately for sanitisation even if they have yet to receive a risk analysis report from the Health Ministry.
Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said as of April 21, there have been 53 active clusters from the education sector out of almost 90 Covid-19 clusters that have cropped up since Jan 1.
Calls to close all schools nationwide grew after educational institutions recorded a total of 4,868 Covid-19 infections from Jan 1 to April 20 this year.
While the Education Ministry has yet to issue an official statement on school closures, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon told a Chinese daily that schools with at least one Covid-19 case would now be ordered to close for at least two days. ANN
20 schools in Penang to close after Covid-19 cases detected
TWENTY primary and secondary schools in Penang have been ordered to close for two days after Covid-19 infections were reported, Penang education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said.
“The schools were ordered to close for two days to enable sanitisation work to be carried out and for the school management to reassess the risk before any decision (on whether to extend the closure) can be made,” he said.
Without giving any details on the schools involved, Abdul Rashid said, during the closure, the affected pupils will continue their studies through the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) according to their school timetables. – Bernama
Four Negri schools ordered to close for two days
SEREMBAN: Four schools in Negri Sembilan were ordered to close for two days after Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (April 26) morning, says a state Education Department official.
This is to allow the authorities to carry out sanitisation works at the affected schools which are in the Seremban, Port Dickson, Jempol and Kuala Pilah districts.
“The schools will be closed today (April 26) and tomorrow and reopen on Wednesday,” he said when contacted.
Earlier on Monday, state education committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said SJK (T) Nilai was ordered to close after a Covid-19 case was reported.
On April 23 (Friday), SMK Seremban 2 near here was ordered to close after 17 cases were reported in the school, and will remain closed until this Thursday (April 29).
Three cases were also reported at SMAP Labu on the same day but the school was not closed.
A total of 179 students have been sent to Institut Aminuddin Baki and the Higher Education Academy to be quarantined. ANN
BERNAMA / ANN
.