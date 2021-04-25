‘FANTASTIC LEADER’ MUHYIDDIN SHOULD GO FOR SNAP GE15 NOW – SINCE HIS SUPPORT IS SO ‘STRONG’: UMNO’S SHAHRIR MOCKS COUP PM

With Muhyiddin support strong, go for polls now, says Shahrir

MUHYIDDIN Yassin should dissolve parliament now as he has strong support from the public, said Shahrir Samad, while referring to a recent Merdeka Center poll.

In a Facebook post, the Johor Baru Umno division chief said the strong backing for Muhyiddin should result in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) winning big in the next general election.

“I told you so, PN under the fantastic leadership of TS (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin has strong support of Malaysians.

“That day, 63% was his level of popular support. Now, 79% of Malaysian youth are satisfied with Muhyiddin,” he said in a sarcastic post, referring to the media reports quoting the Merdeka Centre findings on Friday.

“The Dewan Rakyat should be dissolved. PN will win with a landslide and take 2/3 of the seats.”

In the survey findings released on Friday, Merdeka Center said Muhyiddin’s approval rating remains stable at 67% amid concerns over the economy and Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey revealed that Muhyiddin retained strong support from the Malay electorate at 83%, as compared to 30% and 66% from the Chinese and Indian communities respectively.

The results showed an improvement compared with the 63% approval rating recorded at the end of January, Merdeka Center said.

The pollster said 2,111 respondents, aged 21 and above, were interviewed via telephone for this survey, which was conducted from March 31 to April 12.

Shahrir is among several Umno leaders who have questioned the need for emergency rule that has been in force from January 11 to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are of the view it is imposed to protect Muhyiddin, who has lost support in parliament.

At the last Umno general assembly, the party resolved not to work with its splinter party, Bersatu, in the next general election.

The assembly also gave the Supreme Council the mandate to decide on when it wanted to end its support for the PN government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.