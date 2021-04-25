AS COVID-19 DATA FROM SCHOOLS GET MORE SCARY, NAJIB TELLS PLODDING MUHYIDDIN – PLACE EARLY ORDERS FOR VACCINES MEANT FOR KIDS BEFORE SUPPLIES RUN OUT

Buy earl y vaccines meant for kids before supplies run out, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak said the government needs to make purchases of Covid-19 vaccines for children as soon as possible.

He noted that some countries are conducting clinical trials in administering the vaccine on children and the US’ Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for children in the third quarter of 2021.

“The government needs to place orders for these vaccines even if there is no certainty it will be approved (by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency).

“Do not repeat the same mistakes last year when we were late in purchasing vaccines,” Najib said.

Currently, Pfizer has started clinical trials on its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged below 11.

The pharmaceutical giant began testing three different dosage levels for use in this age group. Pfizer also tested its vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15.

Besides Pfizer, Moderna is also conducting clinical trials on vaccines for children.

Science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin previously said that the vaccines purchased by the government will not be used for children as there was no clinical data to show it is safe for them. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

