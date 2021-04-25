AS COVID-19 DATA FROM SCHOOLS GET MORE SCARY, NAJIB TELLS PLODDING MUHYIDDIN – PLACE EARLY ORDERS FOR VACCINES MEANT FOR KIDS BEFORE SUPPLIES RUN OUT

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected eight new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.
In a statement, he said three each were reported in workplaces and schools while the remaining two involved a detention centre and the community.
Selangor and Sarawak each had two clusters, while Sabah, Melaka, Kelantan and Johor each had one cluster.
Clusters that recorded the most cases today were Putai (199), Persiaran Cybersouth construction site (48) and Jalan Hospital (36).
The new clusters are:
Sarawak:
- Putai – a workplace cluster involving Kapit and Bukit Mabong. Positive cases were reported on April 19 after a targeted screening on workers at a dam in Putai, Kapit. 358 people were screened, 243 tested positive.
- Rayang – a community cluster in Serian. Positive cases were reported on April 7 after a targeted screening on the community in Kampung Rayang. 1,305 people were screened, 50 tested positive.
Selangor:
- Jalan Bukit Naga – an educational institution cluster involving Klang and Petaling. The index case tested positive on April 19 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involved staff and students at a school on Jalan Bukit Naga, Shah Alam. 127 people were screened, 18 tested positive.
- Jalan Kuala Garing – an educational institution cluster in Gombak. The index case tested positive on April 24 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involved school students on Jalan Kuala Garing, Rawang. 230 people were screened, five tested positive.
Sabah:
- Ladang Paris Dua – a workplace cluster in Kinabatangan. The index case tested positive on April 22 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involved workers at a farm in Kampung Paris 2. 103 people were screened, 13 tested positive.
Melaka:
- Jalan Melaka Raya – a workplace cluster in Melaka Tengah. The index case tested positive on April 21 through a screening of symptomatic persons. The cluster involved workers at a restaurant on Jalan Melaka Raya 8, Taman Melaka Raya. 26 people were screened, 10 tested positive.
Kelantan:
- Halban Dua – an educational institution cluster in Kota Bharu. Positive cases were reported on April 18 after a targeted screening on staff and students at a school in Padang Halban, Melor. 81 people were screened, 63 tested positive.
Johor:
- Pagar Sri Lalang – a cluster involving staff and detainees at a detention centre in Sri Lalang, Kluang. The index case tested positive on April 23 through a screening before entering the detention centre. 35 people were screened, 16 tested positive.
Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said nine clusters officially ended today. They are the Paya Bemban, Jalan Indah Gemilang Satu, Industri Permata, Jalan Tenteram, Jalan Gemilang Tiga, Teluk Air Tawar, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Perdana and Jalan Persiaran Jaya clusters. FMT
