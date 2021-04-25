UMNO KEEPS MUHYIDDIN SWEATING – WON’T EXIT PN IMMEDIATELY – BUT EARLY PARTY POLLS PUSHED FOR BY PRO-MUHYIDDIN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ LIKELY TO BE DELAYED AS ZAHID & CO OPT TO ‘FOCUS ON THE PEOPLE’S PROBLEMS FIRST’

PETALING JAYA: The Umno supreme council meeting, which was expected to raise burning issues, fizzled out.

Party leaders say that nothing much was discussed and the previous decision to stay put in the Perikatan Nasional government was maintained.

Supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the meeting on Sunday (April 25) touched on the pending party polls, but they decided to focus more on the problems of the people.

“We discussed a bit on the Umno polls just now, but the discussion centred on the situation on the ground with regards to the pandemic, especially if we were to hold a gathering for the polls or an annual general assembly.

“Also, it is not easy to hold party polls in such a situation. We want to ensure if we hold the polls, it must be done smoothly.

“There was no push from any of the supreme council members for the party polls to be expedited.

“We want to focus on the problems of the people, especially the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We do not want the party polls or the next annual general meeting to overshadow our focus on the problems of the people,” said Tajuddin.

He also said there was no discussion on the status of Umno in the Perikatan government.

“We have decided earlier that Umno will remain a part of the Perikatan government until the dissolution of the Parliament. That was the decision of the recent Umno annual general assembly and we will stick to that.

“The discussion during the Umno supreme council meeting was mild as the good weather today.

“No one raised other issues. Is there anyone daring to go against the president?” said Tajuddin.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin also said the meeting ended amicably, and no one was sacked.

“We did not sack anyone. We are not a party of ‘sackers’,” said Bung Moktar.

Other supreme council members walked away from the media, while some stayed in the meeting room for the breaking of fast.

An official media statement will be issued soon on the supreme council meeting later today.

