UMNO – 3 MILLION MEMBERS, PAS – 1MILLION, BERSATU – 500 ONLY! WHAT IS THERE TO NEGOTIATE – ZAHID STICKS TO DECISION MADE AT UMNO AGM TO DITCH BERSATU

Bersatu reconcilliation not so simple – Zahid dashes hopes of PAS Ulama chief

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that it would not be easy for the party to return to the negotiating table with Bersatu as hoped for by the PAS Ulama Council head Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

Among other reasons, Ahmad Zahid pointed out that Umno’s stand on refusing to negotiate or cooperate with Bersatu for the upcoming general election was not the personal decision of any single person.

“It was decided at the Umno general assembly.

“So this matter that has been decided cannot be brought back to be discussed at the negotiating table so easily because it involves the voice of the grassroots and Umno representatives,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

Earlier, Nik Zawawi was reported to have said that PAS was ready to be a mediator in the efforts to reconcile Umno and Bersatu.

The Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament said his party could arrange a meeting to find a meeting point to resolve the conflict between the two parties.

For the record, PAS was an Umno partner when both parties were bound by a joint Muafakat Nasional charter while Bersatu was still part of the Pakatan Harapan component.

However, after Bersatu left Harapan and formed the government with the support of Umno MPs, PAS joined the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance in a unilateral action that Umno ultimately did not follow.

Until now, PAS has been consistent with its stand to remain with both Muafakat and PN even though Umno dislikes that decision. The reason used by PAS is that they want to fight for the unity of the ummah (Malay-Muslim community).

Zahid said any party who had high confidence that they could play a role in reconciling Umno and Bersatu needed to understand the current situation.

Looking back, the Bagan Datuk MP also couldn’t resist a cynical jibe when reminded of how Muafakat was formed before.

Ahmad Zahid said the consensus was built on the spirit of genuine and honest cooperation.

“The cooperation involves between three million members (Umno) and one million members (PAS), not the cooperation between one million members and 500 people,” he said, taking an apparent dig at the perceived lack of grassroots support for Bersatu.

MKINI

.