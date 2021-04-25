ANWAR ALREADY SEEN AS A POLITICAL ‘PIMP’ FOR NAJIB & ZAHID AFTER ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ FIASCO – YET HIS ANWARISTAS CONDEMN SYED SADDIQ AS ‘CHEAP CYBERTROOPER’ – SO, WHAT IS THE MEASURE OF ‘CHEAP’ FOR ‘DEAD-END PARTY’ PKR? IF DESPERATE TO REJOIN UMNO, WHY NOT BE TRANSPARENT ABOUT IT!

PKR Youth secretary Syukri Razab has blasted former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman for the latter’s critique of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s alleged cooperation with Umno, saying that the criticism is premature and appears to be in line with similar attacks made by leaders of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Saying that Syed Saddiq now sounds like a cheap cybertrooper, Syukri (above) wondered aloud if there was a more sinister agenda behind the Muar MP saying that if there is any attempt by Anwar to work with Umno, his Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) would not be part of the coalition.

“I read the Muar MP’s statement regarding his stance against any cooperation between Anwar and certain individuals from Umno whom he described as kleptocratic leaders.

“PKR Youth feels that Syed Saddiq’s attack on Anwar is very premature and superficial after Anwar has repeatedly stated that there were no official efforts for collaboration as alleged.

“The PKR president has also openly emphasised that there are only informal meetings with leaders from various parties in the framework of Pakatan Harapan’s efforts to take back the reins of government leadership from the back door PN government,” said Syukri in a statement.

The tone of Syed Saddiq’s statement is also very much in line with the statements of some PN leaders who tried to attack Anwar over the same issue, he said.

Former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

“PKR Youth believes this is a desperate move to thwart Anwar’s efforts to reshape and reinstate the Pakatan Harapan Government,” added Syukri, who also questioned the timing and motive of Syed Saddiq’s objections.

He advised Syed Saddiq not to play the role of PN spokesperson and make allegations without a clear and solid basis.

At the same time, PKR Youth also urged Syed Saddiq to consistently reject any element of kleptocracy or despotism, he added.

“Despite what was revealed by Liew Chin Tong recently about ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s attitude when he was the prime minister for 22 months, Syed Saddiq’s voice has not been heard in reprimanding or attacking Mahathir.

“Just because Mahathir has never been prosecuted by any court, that does not mean that the history of his time in power, which is tainted with various violations of democracy, can be erased just like that,” added Syukri.

MKINI

.