JEALOUS OR NOT, ACTIVIST FAHMI REZA RELEASED FROM POLICE REMAND AFTER A DAY – DESPITE INTENSE FIRE-POKING BY PAS HYPOCRITES OUT TO BOOTLICK THE PALACE

KUALA LUMPUR: Activist and graphic designer Fahmi Reza has been released from remand, after being held since yesterday.

His lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, told FMT that Fahmi came out from Dang Wangi police station at 5.55pm today.

He added the police had recorded Fahmi’s statement and took his fingerprints as part of the investigations.

“Fahmi is now out on police bail,” Rajsurian said. Besides Rajsurian, lawyer Yohendra Nadarajan also appeared for Fahmi.

Earlier today, the magistrate only allowed the police to remand Fahmi for one day over investigation into sedition on his Spotify playlist that allegedly mocked the Raja Permaisuri Agong over a comment she made on her Instagram account.

Police had initially asked the magistrate for a four-day remand for the sedition probe.

One of the posts on Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s account was about cooking Malaysian favourites such as bubur lambuk, roti john, cucur jagung at the Istana kitchen.

One follower asked whether palace chefs had also received the Covid-19 vaccine, to which she replied “Dengki ke?” (Jealous?).

The reply was quickly picked up on Twitter, with many users using the term as a hashtag.

Fahmi curated numerous playlists on Spotify with the title “This is dengki ke?” which featured a picture of the Queen. The playlists were eventually taken down by Spotify, prompting the artist to move to Apple Music.

PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had lodged a police report against Fahmi, alleging that he had insulted the Queen.

Fahmi is no stranger to controversy as he was charged in 2016 under multimedia laws for his clown caricature of then prime minister Najib Razak. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

From Dang Wangi lockup, Fahmi Reza pens note to defend satire and parody as protest

KUALA LUMPUR— Local graphic artist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin wrote a personal note while being held overnight at the Dang Wangi police lock-up over a satirical playlist of songs on the Spotify app, defending satire as part of the freedom of expression.

Better known as just Fahmi Reza, his handwritten note in the Malay language from within the lock-up was sighted by Malay Mail.

“In this country where a graphic designer is censored, arrested and locked up for his artwork, it is very important for this creative expression — parody and satire as a form of protest — to be continued to be practised and to be continued to be defended,” he wrote.

His lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said the note was written by Fahmi in the lock-up.

Arrested yesterday and held overnight in the police lock-up, Fahmi is set to be released this evening, after the magistrate this morning only granted one day of remand instead of the four-day remand sought by the police for investigations.

Previously on April 21, Fahmi — who describes himself as a political graphic designer — had also wrote on Twitter: “In a country where artists, designers & satirists have been censored, arrested & incarcerated for their art, it is important that this vital form of artistic expression — parody & satire as a form of political protest — is continued to be practiced & to be defended at all costs.”

A screenshot of Fahmi Reza’s handwritten note. ― Picture courtesy of Rajsurian Pillai

Last night, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement confirmed his department’s arrest of Fahmi, following police reports over alleged insults against the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Huzir said that the investigation was linked to a Facebook post on Fahmi Reza’s Facebook account containing the queen’s photo and information regarding a playlist of songs in the form of a remark “This Is Dengki Ke? 💛 100 dengki songs, all in one playlist.” as well as a Spotify playlist featuring the queen’s photo labelled with the words “This is Dengki Ke” and with the playlist featuring songs containing the word “jealousy”.

Dengki is the Malay word for resentment due to envy or jealousy.

The police also said yesterday that investigations are being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Following Fahmi’s arrest yesterday, members of the public showed up outside the Dang Wangi police station last night to hold a candlelight vigil for him and gathered again this morning in a show of solidarity with him.

The Civil Society Organisations Cluster on Freedom of Expression co-chaired by the Centre for Independent Journalism and ARTICLE 19 Malaysia yesterday issued a statement to protest his arrest under allegedly defective laws over the Spotify playlist, arguing that the arrest was unwarranted, disproportionate and showed the current government’s alleged persistent heavy-handed response to any form of expression critical of ruling powers.

The civil society group also stressed the importance of satire to provide a space for commentary, discussion and debate on share values.

“Political satire in particular, plays an important role to engage with institutional power in a way that creates space for humour. Such a space should be defended as a vital part of public participation, to enable a robust civic discourse and healthy democracy that is able to withstand critique and differing opinions,” the group had said.

Among other things, the group noted that the freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution’s Article 10 and that any restrictions on such freedom must be legitimate, necessary and proportionate, further arguing that making insults or satirical posts a crime do not amount to legitimate restrictions on the freedom of expression as such content do not pose serious threats to national security, public morality and public order.

“The Raja Permaisuri Agong herself had demonstrated the importance of protecting the space for freedom of expression, including critical speech, by denouncing the arrest of individuals over their remarks on Twitter in 2019,” the group had said in its statement last night.

Under Article 10, Parliament may by law impose restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression if it deems such restrictions necessary in the interest of national security, public order or morality, or to provide against defamation or incitement to any offence, among other things. MALAY MAIL

Leave Fahmi Reza alone

THE National Human Rights Society (HAKAM) is appalled that the police have detained Fahmi Reza on the grounds of violating the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

First, the detention over two days to investigate the potential offences is entirely needless. The allegation relates to Fahmi posting a playlist of songs. The purported offences under these two acts are based on what is self-evident in the postings.

Is there then a need to arrest to ascertain the content of the posting? Can’t any information that the police need be obtained by calling Fahmi for an interview at the police station during working hours, and the interview continued, if necessary, the following day?

This police act seems to be an overreach and has earned the ire of people who view this as a premature punishment to imprison Fahmi in a police cell.

Second, the nature of the act shows that Fahmi was doing little more than exercising his literary licence (as a renowned national literary artist) to present a satire around a comment that was making the public rounds.

It was a play on the word ‘jealousy’ that was used in that public comment. In other jurisdictions, he could well be applauded for an astute subtle, almost humorous, take on the matter.

Whatever, it can hardly be categorised as an act of a heinous crime. It is worth remembering that the Sedition Act is only a shade removed from an act of treason.

Thirdly, courts in some countries have ruled a parallel provision under the CMA as unconstitutional. It makes it an offence to transmit any message online that is annoying, insulting, harassing, abusing or such like.

The Indian Supreme Court ruled it as unconstitutional on several grounds. 1. That it could be applied even if it was a sanitised comment that did not lead to a disruption of public order or morality. 2. That the law was vague as it did not state clearly what would constitute such conduct. 3. That it was too wide as even innocent dissemination could be considered an offence.

Finally, the CMA is certainly out of sync with its avowed purpose to promote the wider use of multimedia information and the multimedia industry. It is not intended to curb free speech. Arresting Fahmi defeats the objective of the Act or is, in any event, a wholly unnecessary and disproportionate measure.

Notably, Fahmi was charged once before for a Najib clown caricature. The Pakatan Harapan government promptly withdrew the charge when it took over the reins of government.

Sadly, the then government did not have the gumption to repeal this provision as promised in its manifesto. Else the kind of police reprisal in this case would not have come to pass. – April 24, 2021. – *Gurdial Singh Nijar is HAKAM president. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

