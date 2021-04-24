‘EXPLOSIVE’ SUNDAY – A DAY BEFORE KEY UMNO MEETING, ZAHID SACKS SHAHIDAN AS PERLIS CHIEF – MB AZLAN MAN TO REPLACE SHAHIDAN AT UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEET – WHERE MUHYIDDIN COULD BE TOPPLED BY AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

Arau MP Shahidan Kassim has been axed as the Perlis Umno chief ahead of tomorrow’s supreme council meeting.

Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Shahidan will be replaced with Perlis Menteri Besar Azlan Man instead – effective today.

Zahid, in a brief statement, thanked Shahidan for his service.

Shahidan had been a proponent for Umno to continue working with Bersatu, putting him at odds with Zahid.

The move comes ahead of the supreme council meeting that is expected to be heated.

Among the matters expected to be discussed are whether or not to postpone party elections due in June – thereby extending Zahid’s tenure as Umno president.

The alleged recording between Zahid and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim may also be raised in the meeting. Shahidan had previously called on the Umno president to explain the recording to the supreme council.

There is also speculation that there might be an effort to pressure Zahid into stepping down.

Shahidan had previously been able to attend supreme council meetings as a state Umno chief – as he was not elected to the council.

With his removal, Azlan will be attending tomorrow’s meeting instead. MKINI

Ahead of Umno meeting, Shahidan dropped from Supreme Council

UMNO has replaced Shahidan Kassim as Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman with Menteri Besar Azlan Man, a day before the party’s Supreme Council meets. In a notice signed by Unmo president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, it stated that the replacement takes effect today. However, no reason was given as to why Shahidan, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Umno leadership, was replaced. “We would like to thank Shahidan for his contribution,” the statement read. As a result of being dropped, the Arau MP will not be able to attend the party’s Supreme Council meeting tomorrow, which is due to discuss if its party election is to be held on June or postponed to a later date. Shahidan is among few Umno leaders who is seen close to Bersatu. He is also against the party breaking ties with Bersatu in the next general election. It was previously reported that Perlis Umno may break away from the central party leadership if it maintains its stand to end cooperation with Bersatu at the 2021 Umno Annual General Assembly. However, Shahidan made a U-turn on his statement, saying Perlis Umno will stay loyal to the party’s top leadership. Shahidan was appointed chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia when Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by Muhyiddin Yassin, formed the government early last year. He has been seen as a PN supporter in Umno, together with several leaders such as Annuar Musa and Hishammuddin Hussein. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.