BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN REGIME ACCUSED OF MILKING ‘CASH COW’ VACCINATION PROGRAM BY THE BILLIONS – ‘WHEN THE PEOPLE, DESPERATE & FRUSTRATED WITH THE SLOW VACCINATION EXERCISE, START TO OFFER TO PAY FROM THEIR OWN POCKET, THAT’S WHEN THE PIRATE REGIME WILL MAKE THE KILL’, CLAIMS REPORT

Politics | April 24, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

   

   

    

  

     

      

   

   

Muhyiddin Yassin Received Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine

   

   

   

    

   

   
  

   

  

   

Khairy Jamaluddin

   

   

   

   

    

    

   

   

   

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle