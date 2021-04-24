PERHAPS IT’S THE AURA OF NAJIB’S ‘MISSING’ BILLIONS, ROSMAH’S PRICELESS DIAMONDS & BAGS – BUT ‘BOSSKU’ IS THE MOST CHARISMATIC LEADER NOW – AND UNTIL ‘UMNO MALAYS’ FINALLY COME TO THEIR SENSES, DIFFICULT FOR ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OR ‘BAD IMAGE’ ZAHID TO RECREATE HIS PHENOMENON

Difficult to recreate Najib’s Bossku phenomenon, analysts say

POLITICIANS from both sides of the divide will find it difficult to replicate Najib Razak’s “Bossku” phenomenon online, as they gear up to face the 15th general election, said analysts.

They told The Malaysian Insight all the parties are fractured in some way or other and it was difficult for them to create and shape a Najib’s “big brother” type image online.

This will make it difficult for them to attract support among voters with such an online strategy, making it best for them to mix and match their methods, using traditional and online engagements.

Additionally, Malay political parties such as Umno and PAS will be contesting in rural areas where their popularity online will have little effect on voters, as politics is driven by bread-and-butter issues, analysts said.

After the losing the last general election and despite the 1MDB case against him, Najib launched a public relations makeover through the “Malu apa bossku?” campaign to shed his image as a blue-blooded member of the elite and broaden his appeal among ordinary Malays.

It began with criticism against the then Pakatan Harapan government and the current Perikatan Nasional administration. At last count Najib counts some six million followers on social media.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman academic Liew Wui Chern said since the rise of the “Bossku” phenomenon, current ruling and opposition parties have tried to adopt the same method to promote their brand or personalities.

“They had to try to come up with a comprehensive online strategy, but after the ‘Sheraton Move’, the parties fell apart,” he said, referring to PH and its allies.

Liew said it is difficult to promote a comprehensive online strategy for these political leaders when the political parties are split.

Lau Zhe Wei, an assistant professor at the International Islamic University Malaysia said Najib’s posts can attract many people because they cover “informative” and “subjective” issues.

He also laced some of his posts with sarcasm and humour, which has gone down well with his followers.

“Many politicians choose two ways to convey messages. They may address issues with a serious tone by criticising or they will joke about it.

He said Najib does not have any formal duties and responsibilities after he stepped down as prime minister, so he has no burden of office on social media.

He also referred to Bukit Mertajam lawmaker Steven Sim, who has been using social media to help people in need and to attract followers.

However, Lau said a large following on social media does not mean absolute support, but it shows the views of this politician are not too bad.

“It’s like a drama. If people watch it, it doesn’t mean they will vote for it. Those who are willing to follow the politician’s social media page may vote for him.

“A large following on social media, does not mean all of them are willing to vote for you. It just means people do not completely disagree with what you do.”

Lau also said DAP was good at utilising the internet and social media in pushing its policies.

However, with the current gradual development of technology, the party has more opportunities to penetrate weaker constituencies.

While the likes of Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim has been using social media to help those in need and attract followers, analysts say a large following on social media does not mean absolute support. – Steven Sim Facebook pic, April 24, 2021.

With regard to Umno, he believes the party will focus on Malay constituencies and instead of an online strategy, it will continue to get on the ground and meet with people in those constituencies.

“I think they will continue using the traditional methods, meeting voters on the ground, and continuing to serve the community. Support for them is still not strong enough.”

He also said Umno itself has no obvious online battlefield. Although it has tried to promote the image of party leaders before, it is unable to achieve this strategy now.

“Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also hopes to be able to position himself and use this ‘bossku’ strategy, but his image is not good, and he can’t make it as big as a ‘bossku’. In addition, now the party is divided, and online strategy will not work.”

“The battlefield should not be the internet, but the traditional route, for him and his supporters, Liew said.

As for PKR, Liew believes that in the past it used a half-online and half-offline model, but if former vice chairman Rafizi Ramli returns, PKR may shift its election strategy online.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had told the media in recent engagements he would persuade his daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar and Rafizi to return to the party fold.

Liew said although support for PH may not be huge, it can still better contact semi-urban and rural electoral districts through the internet.

“In order to solidify their political base, the parties will not use a half-online and half-offline method. They now need a proper plan because of limited resources.”

Mazlan Ali, a political analyst from University Technology Malaysia, said Najib uses the famous brands of domestic politics.

However, if older politicians want to replicate his influence online, they need a good behind-the-scenes team.

“Najib’s ‘Bossku’ trend is a good sign. Although he is a retired leader, he can still attract the support of many.”

Mazlan said DAP has a greater advantage, especially among young leaders such as Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Damansara MP Tony Pua and Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura, who are familiar with social media.

“For younger politicians, they don’t need help, because it’s normal for them and they can do it themselves.”

“On the contrary, the older ones need a team and cybertroopers.”

In terms of the networking strategy of the political parties, Mazlan said PKR is better at it than Umno, while Bersatu is too busy governing, which greatly weakens the effect of its social media.

“PKR is more creative and strategic, while Umno is more sharp and blunt.

“After Bersatu came to power, its network strategy became weak. As they were in power, their entire network automatically slowed down.”

Mazlan believes the opposition will continue to dominate social media, as opposed to the ruling party’s focus on policy.

“On social media, most opposition parties are stronger because they have more time.”

Based on the current trends on social media, Mazlan said it can be predicted that PKR can attract more educated voters, while Umno and PAS still have traditional support among die-hard constituents.

For Umno and PAS, whose main electoral districts are in rural areas, Mazlan said there is still a lot of influence, because the most important thing there is frequent contact, while social media is more important for attracting young voters.

He said most young Malay voters still tend to support PH, but in the next general election, the voting trend is expected to be in favour of who proposes a better economic policy.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.