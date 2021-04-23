IT’S SATIRE – NOT SEDITION! YET POLITICAL CARTOONIST FAHMI ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF INSULTING THE QUEEN

POLITICAL cartoonist Fahmi Reza has been arrested by the police on suspicion of insulting Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on his Facebook page.

A source from Bukit Aman confirmed the arrest saying it was carried out by Dang Wangi police officers.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have arrested Fahmi Reza,” said the source without elaborating.

A few days ago, Fahmi, a graphic designer known for his political satire cartoons published a design using the Queen’s face with a caption “Dengki ke” (Are you jealous?) on Facebook.

It is believed that the caption was referring to an Instagram conversation between her and a follower, who asked if her chefs had also received uncertified Covid-19 vaccines.

The Queen replied: “Dengki ke”.

Not long after the post went viral, social media users began using the #dengkiKe hashtag before it began to trend on social media.

The Queen later deactivated her Instagram but reactivated it with a motivational quote.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhil Shaari of PAS lodged a police report, alleging that Fahmi had insulted the monarchy.

Recently, Hong Kong based news portal Asia Sentinal also alleged Yang di-Pertuan Agong al-sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had obtained China-made Sinopharm vaccines, which have not yet been approved by the Ministry of Health, from a prince in the UAE.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba denied the report, saying it was baseless as all vaccines purchased by the government went through strict procedures.

One of the king’s doctors, who was named in the report, also denies that he was involved. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT