IT’S SATIRE – NOT SEDITION! YET POLITICAL CARTOONIST FAHMI ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF INSULTING THE QUEEN

Several civil society groups have urged police to release artist-activist Fahmi Reza immediately, asserting that it is not a crime to produce satirical content.
This came after Fahmi was arrested this evening for alleged sedition and breach of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
The arrest is believed linked to his recent works on the #DengkiKe issue that involved the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
The Centre for Independent Journalism said satire as a form of expression was protected under the Federal Constitution.
“Satire is protected by our constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and speech. The state shouldn’t arbitrarily undermine these freedoms,” it said on Twitter today.
International human rights group Amnesty International’s Malaysia chapter called for Fahmi to be released unconditionally.
“Time and time again, the draconian Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act are used as tools by the authorities to silence critical voices and dissent. This needs to stop,” it said.
Human rights group Suaram shared a poster on its social media accounts calling for Fahmi’s release, carrying the slogan “Political satire is not a crime!”
Fahmi was arrested at his home at 7pm and taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in the capital for questioning.
He is expected to be detained there overnight and face a remand hearing at 10am tomorrow. MKINI
