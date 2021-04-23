IT’S SATIRE – NOT SEDITION! YET POLITICAL CARTOONIST FAHMI ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF INSULTING THE QUEEN

Fahmi Reza arrested on suspicion of insulting queen

POLITICAL cartoonist Fahmi Reza has been arrested by the police on suspicion of insulting Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on his Facebook page.

A source from Bukit Aman confirmed the arrest saying it was carried out by Dang Wangi police officers.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have arrested Fahmi Reza,” said the source without elaborating.

A few days ago, Fahmi, a graphic designer known for his political satire cartoons published a design using the Queen’s face with a caption “Dengki ke” (Are you jealous?) on Facebook.

The Queen replied: “Dengki ke”.

Not long after the post went viral, social media users began using the #dengkiKe hashtag before it began to trend on social media.

The Queen later deactivated her Instagram but reactivated it with a motivational quote.

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhil Shaari of PAS lodged a police report, alleging that Fahmi had insulted the monarchy.

Recently, Hong Kong based news portal Asia Sentinal also alleged Yang di-Pertuan Agong al-sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had obtained China-made Sinopharm vaccines, which have not yet been approved by the Ministry of Health, from a prince in the UAE.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba denied the report, saying it was baseless as all vaccines purchased by the government went through strict procedures.

One of the king’s doctors, who was named in the report, also denies that he was involved. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Political satire not a crime: Activists demand Fahmi’s release

Several civil society groups have urged police to release artist-activist Fahmi Reza immediately, asserting that it is not a crime to produce satirical content.

This came after Fahmi was arrested this evening for alleged sedition and breach of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The arrest is believed linked to his recent works on the #DengkiKe issue that involved the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Centre for Independent Journalism said satire as a form of expression was protected under the Federal Constitution.

“Satire is protected by our constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and speech. The state shouldn’t arbitrarily undermine these freedoms,” it said on Twitter today.

International human rights group Amnesty International’s Malaysia chapter called for Fahmi to be released unconditionally.

“Time and time again, the draconian Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act are used as tools by the authorities to silence critical voices and dissent. This needs to stop,” it said.

Human rights group Suaram shared a poster on its social media accounts calling for Fahmi’s release, carrying the slogan “Political satire is not a crime!”

Fahmi was arrested at his home at 7pm and taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in the capital for questioning.

He is expected to be detained there overnight and face a remand hearing at 10am tomorrow. MKINI

