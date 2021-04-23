MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BRILLIANT STRATEGY’ – NO WONDER CORONAVIRUS IS LAUGHING AT MALAYSIA! NO RESPITE IN INFECTIONS WITH NEW CASES AT 2,847 – YET RAMADAN BAZAARS EXTENDED TO 2AM
Malaysia’s Covid-19 new cases still above 2,800-mark today
Today’s numbers bring the tally of local cases to 387,535 Covid-19 infections to date.
In his full statement later, Dr Noor Hisham revealed there are currently 22,512 active cases being treated.
A total of eight more deaths, including one involving a non-local woman, were reported involving patients aged 30 to 85, with the fatalities reported in Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, and Sabah.
Two patients in their thirties, the non-Malaysian Sabah and another local man in Sarawak, died of Covid-19 complications without suffering from other comorbidities.
This brings the local Covid-19 death toll to 1,415, with a fatality rate of 0.37 per cent.
On a positive note, 2,341 more patients were cured and discharged, bringing the recovery rate to 93.8 per cent with 363,608 patients cured so far.
Also reported by Dr Noor Hisham was eight new clusters, five involving educational institutions, four of which are government schools, two community clusters and one detected in a workplace.
The clusters in education institutions were detected in Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Pahang, while two community clusters were detected in Kelantan and Pahang, and the workplace cluster reported in Kuala Lumpur. MALAY MAIL
Ismail Sabri: Aidilfitri bazaars’ operation hours extended to 2am, Raya SOPs out next week
KUALA LUMPUR— Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Aidilfitri bazaar’s operating hours have been extended from 12am to 2am, adding that SOPs for Raya celebrations will be released next week.
In a press conference this evening, Ismail said that the decision to extend the operating hours for Aidilfitri bazaars to 2am comes after numerous complaints were made by vendors claiming that Terawih prayers — which usually ends late at night — does not give these vendors the time they need to sell their products.
“In this fasting month, people will only head to the Aidilfitri bazaars after their Terawih prayers. The operating hours until 12am is too short, so these vendors have requested that we extended the hours.
“Thus, the National Security Council (MKN) have decided to extend the operating hours of the Aidilfitri Bazaar from 12am to 2am. This will go into effect starting tomorrow (April 23),” he said.
“This included discussions for SOPs regarding elements of Raya celebrations like the Eid Takbir, Aidilfitri prayers, visiting cemeteries and others.
“The discussion is still ongoing as there have been rebuttals by JAKIM on several of these elements, and we will review and improve the SOPs, and God-willing, we will announce the detailed SOPs next week,” he said. MALAY MAIL
