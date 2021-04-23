OMG! NOW ECMO IMPOSED ON SCHOOL IN BANTING AFTER 71 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – WHILE IN ANOTHER SCHOOL IN SEREMBAN, 17 TEST POSITIVE – EVEN AS NOOR HISHAM ADMITS 5 OUT OF 8 CLUSTERS DETECTED TODAY ARE ALSO FROM EDUCATION SECTOR
EMCO in Sekolah Menengah Sains Banting from April 24-May 7, says Ismail Sabri
He said the Ministry of Health had conducted 472 screenings and 71 of the students tested positive for Covid-19.
“The MOH also confirmed that the rate of infectivity in the locality is still high. The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the MOH to carry out early detection as well as to curb the spread of the virus among the school’s students and staff,” he said at a media conference today.
Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the movement control order (MCO) in the Lahad Datu district, Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow, had been extended until May 8 following a surge in Covid-19 cases there.
He said the decisions were taken after the risk evaluations carried out by the various agencies in the MCO technical committee and on the advice of the MOH.
“At the Mukah Polytechnic, 241 Covid-19 positive cases were detected out of the 1,703 screenings, while at the Jalan Bukut Longhouse, 96 positive cases were identified from 349 screenings.
“In Kampung Muhibbah Raya, the MOH carried out 622 screenings and 70 positive cases were recorded,” he said.
Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in Kampung Bukit Belacon, Segama, Lahad Datu, Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled following a drop in active cases in the locality and the cluster being under control. — Bernama
Covid: SMK Seremban 2 closed, 17 individuals test positive
SEREMBAN — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seremban 2 here will be closed from today until April 29 after 17 individuals were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.
“Following that, the District Health Office asked the District Education Office to close the school,” he said in a statement today.
Meanwhile, he said 179 individuals at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Labu, near here, have been quarantined at the Institute Aminuddin Baki quarantine centre and the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Nilai, near here, after three of its staff were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.
Dr Noor Hisham: Five more Covid-19 clusters in educational institutions, including two Sarawak schools
The Health Ministry director-general said these five clusters are part of eight new infection clusters detected over the last 24 hours, three others involving community infections and the workplace.
These five education clusters themselves contribute to a total of 132 out of today’s 2,847 new Covid-19 cases.
In Sarawak, Dr Noor Hisham said the Jalan Roban Lama cluster involves the districts of Saratok and Kabong, with the index case reported positive for Covid-19 yesterday, as a result of targeted screening conducted at an educational institution along Jalan Roban Lama-Jalan Saratok.
The second cluster in the state is the Jalan Selirik cluster involving a public educational institution, with its index case testing positive on April 15 also as a result of targeted screening exercise.
“This cluster involves the staff and students of a school located along Jalan Selirik, Kapit,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today.
He said that to date, there are 23 positive cases from 108 people tested.
Over in Penang, the Jalan Sungai Daun cluster was detected at a school along Jalan Nibong Tebal in Seberang Perai, with nine positive cases involving staff and students from a total of 90 people screened.
Meanwhile in Johor, the Persiaran Sri Saujana cluster was also detected among students and staff of a school located along Persiaran Sri Saujana in Kota Tinggi, that now includes those also in Johor Baru.
To date, eight positive cases have been detected from 441 people screened.
The final education cluster is the Mempaga Satu cluster in Pahang involving the students and staff of an institution located in Mempaga 1, Karak, Bentong.
To date there are 44 positive cases detected from 221 people tested so far.
Two more community clusters were also detected, the Gong Dermin and the Sri Desa clusters in Kelantan and Pahang respectively.
The Gong Dermin cluster was involves individuals from a locality near Kampung Gong Dermin in Kota Baru with 51 positive cases out of 152 people tested so far, while the Sri Desa cluster in Kuala Krau has 10 positive cases to date from 303 people screened.
The final cluster reported today was the Jalan Bukit Bintang workplace cluster involving a staff of a restaurant along Jalan Bukit Bintang, with patients in Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa.
To date this cluster has seven positive cases from 16 people tested so far. MALAY MAIL
BERNAMA / MALAY MAIL
.