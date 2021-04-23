BIGGEST JOKE EXCEPT THAT IT ISN’T FUNNY AT ALL: INSTEAD OF PROJECTED 500 CASES A DAY, MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT NOW WARNS OF A SHOCK 5,000 A DAY – IF ‘COMPLIANCE WEAK’ – YET WHO ARE THE ONES GIVING THE OK TO PACKED RAMADAN BAZAARS, RAYA HOPE TO MALAYS FOR ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ BY MULLING INTERSTATE TRAVEL, REOPENING SCHOOLS PREMATURELY WITH SNAIL’S PACE VACCINATION PROGRAM YET TO REACH A MEANINGFUL LEVEL
Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 spike could top 5,000 daily cases again if compliance weak
In a post disclosing that the effective reproduction rate (rt) of Covid-19 was now 1.16, the Health director-general also shared the Health Ministry’s projections for new cases until the end of May.
While the Health Ministry had previously targeted for new cases to reach 500 daily in May, its projection for “non-compliance to SOPs” was for over 5,000 cases a day just before the end of the month.
The peak would also likely be higher without intervention but the projection graph terminates at the end of May.
However, the rate of actual case growth was now tracking the projection for “non-compliance to SOPs”, with a current daily average of over 2,200 or higher than what was projected for the period now.
The federal government both imposed a movement control order (MCO) and issued a proclamation of Emergency in January when the so-called “third wave” was nearing its peak.
Cases had declined as a result, dropping as low as 941 at the end of March.
Since then, however, new infections have climbed steadily and hovered over 2,000 cases a day since April 15.
For the moment, compliance with preventive SOPs remains the country’s only option to curtail the rise as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines was still slow, with fewer than 500,000 people from the country’s population of over 33 million having been fully vaccinated so far.
