DANGEROUS SCHOOLS A TICKING TIME BOMB – PARENTS KEPT IN THE DARK, SCHOOL PRINCIPALS POWERLESS TO DECIDE, MOE & MOH IN HEADLESS CHICKEN MODE! IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT TEACHERS & STAFF BRINGING COVID-19 TO THEIR CLASSES – BUT THE CHILDREN BRINGING COVID-19 FROM THEIR HOMES OR OUTSIDE INTO MALAYSIA’S CROWDED SCHOOLS – IMAGINE THE SUPER CLUSTERS AS THE COVID STRAIN GETS MORE INFECTIOUS & DEADLY

Getting harder to keep Covid-19 out of schools – administrators

Several school administrators confided that they are finding themselves in an increasingly challenging situation as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to spread and more cases are detected in educational institutions.

School principals and headteachers also told Malaysiakini that ensuring their schools are always in compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) adds to their heavy workloads.

One principal at a Klang Valley school said he is now frequently in contact with the district health office and district education office to report developments whenever an infection has been detected.

“It can be said that we school principals are in a difficult situation and (have) greater responsibility to ensure our schools are always safe.

“Not only that our schools need to be safe, we need to ensure students follow the SOP while at school and after school,” the principal, who did not want to be named, told Malaysiakini.

To the best of his knowledge, the principal said, Covid-19 cases involving students originate from outside the school.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said 811 Covid-19 clusters have been reported since the beginning of the year up to March 25.

Of these, 15 clusters involved higher education institutions, 11 involved secondary schools, 10 involved pre-schools and primary schools, and five involved tahfiz schools and madrasah.

On Jan 20, the Education Ministry announced the resumption of face-to-face lessons at schools for students sitting for the SPM, SVM, STPM and STAM examinations, as well as for special educational needs students.

On March 1, this reopening was expanded to include all primary schools and pre-schools.

Students going to school too have to wear face masks

A principal in Selangor said his school is facing a heavier workload to ensure it is free of the disease and to field questions from worried parents.

“The school frequently conducts sanitisation works to ensure the school is free from Covid-19.

“Sometimes we have to handle questions from parents on whether the school has recorded any Covid-19 cases and (the parents) worry about their children’s safety if the school session is continued.

“However, we as school administrators don’t have any power to decide whether the school should be closed or not,” the principal said.

A headteacher at a Kuala Lumpur school said ensuring their school doesn’t spark a new Covid-19 cluster is a major challenge.

This is especially the case as authorities have threatened stern action against violators.

“Not only that, if schools record Covid-19 cases, we have to report the latest developments to the district health office and district education office.

“It has become a new responsibility in the ‘new normal’ school session,” the headteacher told Malaysiakini. – MKINI

Redesign education system, decentralise and fit to local needs, says expert

PETALING JAYA: An academic has called for the decentralisation of the national education system to empower district education offices, headmasters and teachers to make key decisions involving their schools. Anuar Ahmad, a lecturer with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s education faculty said there was a need to redesign the system and move away from centralised decision-making at the federal level. During a “Dialog Tiga Penjuru” discussion on Astro Awani, he added that there were many teachers who were experts in the education field. “You will find that many teachers have a PhD in education, but they are not empowered to make decisions. “If you speak with them, they have a lot of views on how best to manage education issues at their local areas,” he said, adding that different localities had different education needs. The other two panellists were former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Afif Bahardin. Both agreed with Anuar’s assessment that the national education system must move away from the one-size-fits-all policy. Syed Saddiq said teachers and headmasters should be entrusted to make key decisions for their schools. However, he said, as it stands, teachers themselves were not properly compensated for the additional work that they have to do. “Apart from teaching their subjects they also need to act as security guards for the safety of children, manage co-curricular activities, be a clerk (for data entry) and they also need to adapt whenever there are changes in the system,” he added. Meanwhile, Seberang Jaya assemblyman Afif Bahardian said autonomy should have E been given to teachers a long time ago, but it must go hand in hand with leadership training and development to help these educators be properly equipped. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

