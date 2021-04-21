POISED FOR NEW SPIKE UP? 2,340 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS REPORTED – MCO IMPOSED ON ANOTHE 3 DISTRICTS IN KELANTAN

Covid-19: 2,340 new cases, says Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has 2,340 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (April 21), the Health Ministry reported.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the number of cases remained above the 2,000 mark.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that Selangor recorded the most cases with 526 new infections.

Six other states recorded three-digit increases; Sarawak with 429 cases, Kelantan (370 cases), Kuala Lumpur (291), Sabah (172), Johor (170) and Penang (111).

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 381,813 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry also reported 11 more Covid-19 deaths, pushing Malaysia’s death toll up to 1,400.

Another 1,910 patients have been discharged from treatment, which means 358,726 people in the country have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of active cases have now gone up to 21,687.

There are currently 248 patients in intensive care, with 101 requiring ventilator support. ANN

