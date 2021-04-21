A DAY AFTER HIS CONTROVESIAL ‘MALAYS ARE ANGRY AT THE RULERS’ COMMENT, MAHATHIR GIVES MUHYIDDIN ANOTHER TASTE OF HIS SARCASTIC TONGUE – YES, I SUPPORT EMERGENCY, OTHERWISE IT’S TANTAMOUNT TO INSULTING THE KING & THE POLICE CAN NOW ARREST & QUESTION ANYONE THEY PLEASE!

In sarcastic post, Dr M says he ‘supports’ emergency

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he “supported” the emergency in a sarcasm-laden blogpost, adding that “not backing it was tantamount to insulting the King”.

The former prime minister said the emergency, which was declared by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Jan 11, allowed for the police to arrest and question anyone.

And that, he said, was the law.

“And we obey the law – the rule of law,” wrote Mahathir who is part of a group fighting to have the emergency lifted.

The emergency, Mahathir said, allowed for laws to be created while ignoring the Federal Constitution, such as the emergency ordinance on fake news.

He lamented how truths would be regarded as “fake news” and lead to the arrest of some, while what was fake would be regarded as the truth.

Last month, the government passed the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No 2) Ordinance 2021, which defines “fake news” as news or information that “is or are wholly or partly false relating to Covid-19 or the proclamation of emergency”.

According to the Langkawi MP, the emergency also granted immunity to some people, adding that they could not be hauled to court.

“I support the emergency.”

Mahathir’s 22-point tongue-in-cheek post comes a day after he had gone to Istana Negara with other opposition MPs to hand over a memorandum requesting for an audience with the King.

The aim of the meeting, he said yesterday, was to inform the King on the negative impact of the emergency and the need to call it off for the sake of the people.

However, they were only able to meet with the King’s private secretary.

Mahathir also claimed that a significant number of Malays in the country are now beginning to express their anger towards the Rulers.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

